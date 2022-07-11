Brother of the ‘Lord of the Skies’ must pay more than $4,000 million to victims of massacre in Sonora | News Univision Drug Trafficking

The first lawsuit was filed on July 23, 2020. It includes Howard Miller’s claims on behalf of himself, his wife Rhonita, their four murdered children, and their three orphaned minor children; of members of the Miller/LeBaron family; of Tyler Johnson on behalf of himself, his murdered wife Christina and his six surviving minor children; as well as additional members of the Johnson/Langford family and the family of Dawna Ray, who was also killed in the attack.