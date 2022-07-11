Brother of the ‘Lord of the Skies’ must pay more than $4,000 million to victims of massacre in Sonora | News Univision Drug Trafficking
Vicente Carrillo Fuentes and the Juárez Cartel, which he inherited after the death of his brother, the drug lord nicknamed ‘El Señor de los Cielos’, must pay 4.6 billion dollars to relatives who were affected by the massacre of three American women and six children in Sonora in 2019.
It is the order issued by federal judge Clare R. Hochhalter on June 24, after a four-day trial at the beginning of the year that resulted in a favorable verdict for four families who sued Carrillo Fuentes, the cartel and its armed wing ‘ The Line’, in a North Dakota court.
In an unprecedented case, the magistrate determined that the drug trafficker and his criminal group must pay an award of $4,641,337,011 to the Miller, Johnson, Langford and Ray families.
It is not clear how this drug trafficker, who is serving a prison sentence 28 years in prison in Mexico, he would pay the relatives of the massacre of Bavispe, in the mountains of Sonora. The only option that seems viable is confiscation of property owned by their family and operators in this country. The United States government continues to request the extradition of this capo nicknamed ‘El Viceroy’.
The verdict establishes that Carrillo Fuentes and his cartel must pay them $1,799 million to the Miller family; $579 million to the Johnsons; $184 million to the Rays; and more of $2 billion to the Langfords. To this is added an annual interest of 6.5% from the massacre, on November 4, 2019, and until the sentence.
Two civil lawsuits, filed separately and later consolidated, proceeded under the Antiterrorism Act, which triples financial reimbursements approved by a judge.
“On November 4, 2019, members of the Juárez Cartel and its violent armed wing ‘La Línea’ ambushed three women and fourteen children, murdering six of the children and their mothers in the highlands of Sonora, Mexico,” they describe. the conclusions drawn up by Judge Hochhalter.
“Plaintiffs (Howard) Miller and (David) Langford presented evidence that the defendant was responsible for inflicting injuries and killing the occupants of all three vehicles. The attacks were carried out to intimidate and coerce civilians and the government, and took place outside the territorial limits of the United States, “adds the magistrate in a 165-page document.
“Evidence was presented as to the pain, suffering and damages suffered by each plaintiff as a result of the defendant’s acts,” it concludes.
Howard Miller lost his wife Rhonita Miller and their four children in the armed attack. While two children of David Langford were killed and five others were injured.
All nine victims were Americans and part of a fundamentalist Mormon community that left the United States to settle in Mexico more than 100 years ago. They were traveling in a caravan from Arizona to their homes in the Sierra de Sonora when they were ambushed. The investigation shows that they ordered the assassins of ‘La Línea’ Balearic Islands to those who passed through that territory, in dispute with the Sinaloa cartel.
Aftermath of nine murders
The first lawsuit was filed on July 23, 2020. It includes Howard Miller’s claims on behalf of himself, his wife Rhonita, their four murdered children, and their three orphaned minor children; of members of the Miller/LeBaron family; of Tyler Johnson on behalf of himself, his murdered wife Christina and his six surviving minor children; as well as additional members of the Johnson/Langford family and the family of Dawna Ray, who was also killed in the attack.
The second lawsuit was filed by David Langford on behalf of his murdered children and his seven surviving children who were present during the attack, five of whom suffered gunshot wounds; as well as the estate of Dawna Ray and four adult orphans of hers.
The court consolidated the Miller and Langford cases on October 16, 2020. “The plaintiffs served notice of the lawsuit by publication… The cartel did not respond in a timely manner,” Judge Hochhalter detailed.
The trial began on February 7 and lasted four days. Although there was no jury, relatives of the victims, survivors, eyewitnesses, experts, and the prosecutor overseeing the Mexican government’s investigation testified. Expert reports were also presented on causes of death, damages, psychological injuries, as well as financial and material losses.
“The members of the cartel approached the vehicle after the assault began and shot at it from closer range, as evidenced by the bullet casings located near and around the vehicle,” details the document written by the magistrate.
Howard Miller, describes the judge, “he learned that the ‘unimaginable’ happened to his wife and children in Mexico, through a WhatsApp message and phone calls from more than a thousand miles away. He learned that his wife and four of his children were ‘burned alive’ in what must have been ‘the most terrifying thing anyone has ever experienced’”.
Miller arrived at the scene “to see the charred remains of his wife and four children, since they had not yet been removed from the scene by other members of the family, in conjunction with the Mexican authorities,” adds the magistrate.
“Rhonita’s surviving children have also suffered significantly following the deaths of her mother and four siblings,” she notes.
“Rhonita’s death ‘also carries high risk factors for … psychological and emotional challenges for Rhonita’s siblings and, due to the brutality of her murder, they are also at elevated risk for the development of traumatic memories, images and symptoms of post-traumatic stress,’” he continues.
He described how the LeBarons had to remove the remains of their sister Rhonita and her nephews “piece by piece,” clean up the debris, and prepare the burials. “The smells and what they saw because of this cannot and will never be forgotten,” the judge concludes.
To date, Mexican authorities have arrested to 31 people related to ‘La Línea’ and the Juárez Cartel, but only seven have been charged with the murders, according to relatives of the victims.
Vicente Carrillo Fuentes was sentenced to 28 years in prison for drug trafficking in 2021 and is serving his sentence in a maximum security prison in Mexico. A few years ago, the DEA warned that a cell in the United States awaits this capo.
His brother, Beloved Carrillo Fuentes, became infamous because he used a fleet of planes to traffic cocaine and died in 1997 at a Mexico City clinic while trying to change his appearance.