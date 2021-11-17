“Brothers all”, Immobile: “A big family in Lazio. What an honor to be chosen by the Pope!”

Also Ciro Immobile, guest of the presentation of the friendly “Fratelli Tutti” in Pio X Room, expressed his satisfaction at having been chosen as the representative of the event. Her statements are as follows: “I wanted to thank Pope Francis for this opportunity. He has chosen me, among many, and this is a reason for great satisfaction. I join the words of the president. The club chooses us among many players but addresses us above all as regards the aspect We are a big family. We are all brothers, we need each other to be able to express ourselves better on the pitch. We are happy to be an example, to have this responsibility, to be able to teach something that will be useful for the future. I hope to be a good referee, it’s the first time (laughs). I’m sure we’ll have a lot of fun. “

CIRO REFEREE VERSION – “I have a lot of respect towards referees and opponents. Anxiety or enthusiasm makes you a little aggressive. Difficult role, you have to fight against 22 players. I will have a lot of fun and I hope they enjoy seeing me referee too. they will be my two teammates who will be the linesmen, I’m still deciding, I don’t know who I trust (laughs, ed) “.

Ciro Immobile then spoke to the microphones of Lazio Style Radio. Her words: “If I think about it, being chosen by the Pope for such an event is beautiful. According to the president’s words, it is obvious that we all have responsibilities, we from the Lazio world. Breaking the intimacy of Formello and organizing this event is a symbol of how much the Lazio world cares about this project. In the locker room we make fun of ourselves because for us it is normality, there is no color that can break the normality that has been created. On Sunday we will open our doors to the whole world “

Posted on 11/16