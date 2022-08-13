Brothers died hugging each other while trying to cross the desert of Arizona, in the United States

This Thursday, August 11, the story of two brothers from Mexico, who left their country with the aim of fulfilling the American dream and coming to work in the United States, was revealed. Nevertheless, on the way they did not have the necessary luck and died in the middle of their trip.

Is about Carlos Enrique Mendoza Santiago, 23, and his older brother, Édgar Mendoza Rodríguez, 37, who would have left their home in Oaxaca, Mexico, since May 27 of this yearbut two weeks later they lost their lives crossing the Arizona desert, in the United States, due to dehydration.

Apparently, the father of the two men, Mr. Facundo Mendoza Nolasco, would have been the one who found out about the tragedy, after the same “coyote” who was helping them pass called him to tell him that his two children had died in middle of the desert, according to the media Millennium.

“He spoke to me a week later, on June 2, saying that one of my sons, Carlos Enrique, had become dehydrated and could not continue the walk… That the law of life is like that in the desert: ‘if you you stay, you stay‘”, Mendoza expressed for the mentioned medium, remembering the words of the “coyote”.

“I asked him about my other son, Edgar, and he told me that he didn’t follow the group either, that because he couldn’t see his brother, he preferred to stay,” He continued, adding the moment when he found out that neither of his two children had survived the inclemencies of the desert, amid the high temperatures that occurred for the dates mentioned in the United States.

🇺🇸#American dream🗽 – Brothers die hugging each other in the Arizona desert, coyote abandoned them 2 men identified as Édgar Mendoza Rodríguez, 37, and Carlos Enrique Mendoza, 23, both brothers and natives of Mexico, lost their lives in the desert of Arizona, USA. pic.twitter.com/v0Nn4ueVJD – Randy Correa 📲 (@RandyCorreaVE) August 11, 2022

So far, Mr. Mendoza has not been able to repatriate the bodies of his children, and the authorities have not given him an answer about the search for the bodies. The father denounced that he has been trying to bury Edgar and Carlos for two months, but the corresponding consulate would not have given him the necessary help.

“The lady told me: ‘I’ll pass it on to my boss so he can explain it to him.’ And I told him: ‘But is he going to explain it to me? What have they already found?’. And he couldn’t tell me anything.”expressed about the response given by the authorities.

“I told him: ‘Tell me what you’re going to tell me because I’m ready. I have been searching for two months and days. If you have to tell me something good or bad, tell me’, I insisted”, Mendoza asserted, referring to what the head of the Consulate secretary had answered.

However, he also revealed that it was shortly after that they contacted him to tell him that the Border Patrol had found the bodies of his children, since these men were carrying documents that identified them.

“The Consulate told me that, as a good couple of brothers, they were found embracing. Also, for that reason, they assure that they are Édgar and Carlos Enrique”, he expressed for the aforementioned media, referring to the sad outcome suffered by his two children and the way in which they were identified.

Now, Mr. Mendoza is asking the national authorities to help him repatriate the bodies of his children, in order to offer them a funeral in accordance with what his faith indicates. “I ask the president, the governor or the dependency to listen to me, to give me a visa so I can go look for my children. I need to go after them and bury them in their homeland,” he stated.