Brotzu. blitz by the Health Commission: “Sold out places in Medicine, inhuman situation: patients placed even in the corridors and in the ultrasound rooms”. Surprise check of the regional commission in the largest hospital in Sardinia, a trade unionist appears with a sign: “Renew all expiring contracts, come and see the real situation in the wards”.

So yesterday the Regional Health Commission arrived at Brotzu, to welcome them at the entrance only the unionist of the USB Healthcare. Gianfranco Angioni: “As a trade union organization we have loudly asked the various components of the Health Commission to find urgent solutions, the situation has now become inhumane, so we need to immediately reopen the emergency rooms of Marino and SS. Trinity and the various Hospitals “. The cartel in the hands of the trade unionist put at the first point the request for the renewal of the permanent contracts of the nurses of the OSS and of the technical and administrative staff. “For the renewal of the contracts we have received assurances from the administration that the contracts in imminent expiry will be extended until December 31st, however we have re-launched the request to have undergone stabilization with the dictates indicated in the recent Omnibus law, also on this’ aspect the administration has made itself available to proceed as soon as the national guidelines arrive. We have highlighted the very serious organizational criticalities of the wards, many of them collapsing, in emergency medicine the 38 available beds are occupied, for other patients who need to be hospitalized the rooms that should be used for other are used uses as the ultrasound room the medicine shops and corridors but are also allocated in other departments. It is evident that the high number of patients hospitalized in unsuitable environments as they do not have the essential aids creates enormous inconvenience, from the oxygen connection and the various medical gases, bell, bedside table, etc., put all care processes at risk with a real danger of clinical risk, also for any resuscitation maneuvers. Above all, the rights of privacy and dignity towards operators are lacking but above all towards people who need all-round assistance ”.















There is no doubt for the representative of the USB, “the situation is inhumane for both patients and operators. It is necessary to immediately decongest the various departments such as Emergency Medicine, Neurology and the various operating units. For this, an outlet valve to the outside is immediately needed, also involving, as we have always maintained, private structures accredited with the Regional Health System. Considering that the Brotzu continues not to have the prerogatives assigned to the Covid Hospital, as we wish, in this dramatic situation the transfer of positive patients who are hospitalized must be deferred. In this tragedy we ask ourselves what happened to the regional emergency strategy which presupposed the immediate transfer of positive patients to Covid Hospitals. Dozens of positive patients, on the other hand, are still hospitalized in the general medicine ward and in the multidisciplinary ward. For the surgical and resuscitation aspects, we requested the strengthening of the staffing equipment and specific operational protocols. For transplantation activities, we have emphasized that despite the enormous difficulties also exacerbated by a lack of an ad hoc project, of which we have again urged the immediate preparation, only thanks to the efforts of all the staff involved in the various surgical activities they do not stop transplants. It is unacceptable that operators; doctors, nurses, Oss and all the personnel of the health, technical and administrative role must with their self-denial and professionalism take charge of regional organizational strategies that for two years have proved to be completely dangerous and bankrupt. With the visit of the various regional councilors we would not like to attend the usual catwalks, it would be deleterious to continue to witness the usual propaganda while persevering from the regional health control room with a violence of deprivation of constitutionally due rights, with the simultaneous damage to the dignity of the operators but especially of patients ”, concludes Gianfranco Angioni of Usb Sanità.