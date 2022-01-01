World

brought Piedmontese folk to the world

Photo of James Reno James Reno48 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read

Farewell to the Casalese Maurizio Martinotti: he brought Piedmontese folk to the world

CASALE – On the last day of the year the world of Monferrato music loses one of its most representative artists. This Friday is in fact missed Maurizio Martinotti, musician and composer from Casalese. He was 68 years old and for a couple of months he was admitted to the Alexandria hospital for a serious illness. He had announced it himself on social media on 20 October. But unfortunately, his condition had become complicated in the last few days.

adv-303

Martinotti was a great hurdy-gurdy player: in 1977 he founded together with Beppe Greppi “La Chapa Rusa”, a Piedmontese folk music group, capable of playing in many countries of Europe and the world: France, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, England, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Finland, United States, Canada. Twenty years later, in 1997, La Chapa Rusa broke up and Martinotti founded the “Tendachent “.

“At the beginning we were, in a sense, ‘rivals’, then we became friends. I remember a great concert in 2003 when we played together. Maurizio was a cultured, intelligent, extremely competent, very sensitive man “ the moving memory of his friend and colleague on Radio Gold Enzo Conti, musician de The Three Hammers.

adv-582

Photo taken from Maurizio Martinotti’s Facebook profile

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno48 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Burma, landslide in mine: at least 70 missing

1 week ago

Assault on Capitol Hill, QAnon shaman sentenced to 3 years and 5 months in prison

November 18, 2021

Covid, 15 thousand children between 5 and 11 years old vaccinated on the first day

2 weeks ago

Iran accuses, no European proposal against US sanctions – Last Hour

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button