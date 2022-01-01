brought Piedmontese folk to the world

CASALE – On the last day of the year the world of Monferrato music loses one of its most representative artists. This Friday is in fact missed Maurizio Martinotti, musician and composer from Casalese. He was 68 years old and for a couple of months he was admitted to the Alexandria hospital for a serious illness. He had announced it himself on social media on 20 October. But unfortunately, his condition had become complicated in the last few days.

Martinotti was a great hurdy-gurdy player: in 1977 he founded together with Beppe Greppi “La Chapa Rusa”, a Piedmontese folk music group, capable of playing in many countries of Europe and the world: France, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, England, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Finland, United States, Canada. Twenty years later, in 1997, La Chapa Rusa broke up and Martinotti founded the “Tendachent “.



“At the beginning we were, in a sense, ‘rivals’, then we became friends. I remember a great concert in 2003 when we played together. Maurizio was a cultured, intelligent, extremely competent, very sensitive man “ the moving memory of his friend and colleague on Radio Gold Enzo Conti, musician de The Three Hammers.

Photo taken from Maurizio Martinotti’s Facebook profile