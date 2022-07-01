Brow Laminate: A New All-Summer Treatment Has Framed My Eyes Like Supermodels

The eyebrow laminate He has been waging war on the catwalks for years. However, it is likely that Lily Collins, Dua Lipa and other celebrities fully popularized this trend based on wide eyebrows that the cosmetic industry is taking advantage of so much. Pencils, gels, masks, waxes, dyes… a whole universe that would have delighted the ancient egyptians, that around the year 3500 a. C. already highlighted this area of ​​the face with black oxide.

In addition to all these products, in recent times various treatments specific, such as microblading and the microshading. In my case, rather than filling in my eyebrows, which are thick and well drawn, I wanted to shape them so that they would stay ‘in place’; the hair is somewhat curly and long, so the famous laminate it seemed perfect.

The eyebrow rolling treatment

Unlike products that emulate this effect, the treatment is aimed at bend unruly eyebrows, with the aim of molding them to be able to comb them easily. The hairs are straightened through a multi-stage chemical process, and become manageable over a period of time.

The Brow Lamination service

In my case, I had never undergone this or other eyebrow treatments, so I preferred to experience the first one in familiar territory. When I found out that after two years of research about eyebrow lamination, benefits was going to include the service Brow Lamination in their brow bars (of whom I am a loyal customer), I thought the time had come to try it.

Along the 40 minutesGiner Munoz, the National Beauty & Brow Authority of the firm, I applied the treatment at Benefit Cosmetics Boutique & BrowBar Lounge (Ayala, 19, Madrid). The service consists of three phases in which the hair fibers of the eyebrows are opened, allowing the straightening product to penetrate into them and then they are sealed. As a result, the hair is smooth and perfectly aligned. I chose a natural result, with which the eyebrows gained volume and were combed towards the temples, and they will stay that way. six to eight weeks.

The service Brow Lamination It is also available at the points of sale of Sephora from Triangle, Sol, Castellana, Goya, Sanchinarro, Sorllo, Vigo, Las Palmas and Rambla. The price? 65 euros, and in addition to the laminate, it includes eyebrow design.

The supermodel effect

More than the laminate of Rosalía or Chiara Ferragni, with voluminous eyebrows, mine reminds me of Gigi Hadid or Kaia Gerber, more defined. may sound a bit Zoolanderbut the treatment reminds me of that supermodel look, so marked and powerful; I feel that it gives me a point of strength and sophistication to the face. I don’t know if the others think the same, but winning security in one is the best cosmetic.