Brow Lamination and the most popular eyebrow trends.

Many of us dared to experiment with eyebrow trends in our youth, for better and for worse. Otherwise, we’ve all witnessed epic eyebrow-raising failures on older sisters who barely survived to tell the tale.

When our eyebrows choose to behave well, the day is a guaranteed success. Comb them, pluck them, bleach them, brush them, give them the respect they deserve, but don’t ignore them.

What is brow lamination?

It sounds scary, but luckily it has absolutely nothing to do with hot plastic. As seen on the likes of Dua Lipa and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, aka brow royalty, this semi-permanent treatment straightens and lifts natural hairs to give the appearance of fuller eyes. A mild chemical solution temporarily loosens the hairs, making them appear longer.

How long does eyebrow lamination take?

While lamination tends to favor people who are naturally good at eyebrows, it can work wonders on curly or unruly hairs. Warning: To give your freshly laminated brows the best chance of lasting up to six weeks, you need to keep them dry for at least the first 24 hours. Avoid skincare and soon you can double cleanse on your own.

Is this technique ruining your eyebrows?

Eyebrow lamination has a similar effect to hair lamination. This treatment has some drawbacks. One of the main concerns is that lamination can damage the delicate skin around the eyebrows.

Also, if the solution is not applied properly, eyebrow hairs can become brittle and break. Therefore, it is important to make sure you are familiar with the process before making an appointment. Also, it is always advisable to consult a dermatologist or other skin care specialist to ensure that the Brow lamination is right for you.

The different trendy eyebrow shapes in 2022.

After that the Brow lamination wins the first trend and knows more and more success with the fairer sex of all ages. The top 4 trending eyebrows are:

#2: Natural eyebrows:

After years of over-plucked and thin eyebrows, the natural look is finally making a comeback. In 2022, expect to see more women embracing their unique eyebrow shape, instead of trying to reach an unrealistic ideal. This trend consists of letting the eyebrows grow and simply shaping them using tweezers. The result is a softer, more natural look that accentuates your facial features in the best possible way. If you’ve been considering letting your eyebrows grow out naturally, 2022 is the perfect year to do it!

#3: Fluffy or Fluffy Eyebrows:

Another trend that caters to the lazy among us. The fluffy brow look is perfectly exemplified by cool girl Billie Eilish. This is the most accomplished brow shape, achieved by brushing the brow hair upwards, focusing on creating a bushy inner corner. In order to simulate a shoot, fill in the empty spaces with a product that does not require a lot of pressure, such as a powder pencil. Otherwise, warm up a stiff pencil on your hand beforehand to avoid brush strokes.

The idea of ​​fluffy brows is to provide some depth and celebrate natural texture. Since this is one of the easiest eyebrow trends to achieve at home, you can’t go wrong.

#4: Feathered eyebrows:

RIP to Instagram’s tough brows, we’re all crazy about a natural look that’s low maintenance. The feathery eyebrow is a light arrangement of hair that, you guessed it, mimics the light feathers of a bird.

The desired eyebrow shape should not deviate too much from your natural eyebrow shape. Starting from the inner corner, use a coil to brush your eyebrow hairs upwards. By running them out diagonally once you reach the archway. Set them in place with a tinted brow gel to add pigment to sparse areas, while keeping them looking airy and effortless.

#5: Eyebrow transplant:

This procedure involves taking hair from donors. Usually at the back of the head and transplant them into the eyebrow area. Celebrity Chrissy Teigen is among those who have undergone this procedure. She shares her brow healing journey on Instagram with her loyal followers. Moreover, she revealed in one of her stories, that she avoids wearing makeup, so she feels more excited to apply this eyebrow transplant technique.

How long does it take for an eyebrow transplant to heal?

Once the new hairs have been implanted, the area may take a few days to heal and you may experience some slight swelling. For those with severe brow loss, the results can be life changing. However, new hairs can take about six months to reach their full glory.