Brown dyes for brunettes that will be a trend in autumn 2022

After putting them to the test, we have already determined: the brown hair dye for brunettes that are trending this fall 2022They are practically pure magic. And it is that after a meticulous review of the proposals that will conquer the season, the dyes more fashionable They are also one of the most flattering bets to highlight and rejuvenate cinnamon skins, without fail.

With a marked naturalness, but without losing their extroverted aura, these will be crowned the absolute kings of the season, thanks to their warm and shiny finish. So don’t wait any longer and go ahead and take the following brown hair colors to the one of already!

Mahogany

For those who dream of venturing into the reddish manes, but do not fully dare, a mahogany tint it’s a great start. It is a bet that has already won multiple fans —including Zendaya, Belinda and Karol G— because basically it is a deep reddish brown that navigates between both shades, giving the hair a highly original warm shade.

The best thing is that it is perfect for all skin tones. Of course, we will not lie to you, it entails a certain commitment because it requires meticulous maintenance. Our glam tip? Try starting with a wash of color like Vanessa Hudgens to give your hair some reddish highlights, without being too dramatic.

A slight touch of reddish color is what is achieved with the mahogany brown dye. Instagram @vanessahudgens

Expensive brunette

The bright golden sparkles, those with effect sunkissed that so distinguish blonde hair, are finally affordable thanks to a chestnut hue and, fortunately, the coloration beautiful brunette —one of the most trendy proposals of the moment— is the key to achieve it.

This consists of a combination of shades of honey, gold, caramel and toffee nutwhich not only lightens the hair for take years off of you, it also adds dimension and movement, making your hair look much more voluminous and more textured. And yes, among the main fans of this chestnut tint There are already celebrities like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber.