Browse as if you were somewhere else with this program

It allows choose different locations . When accessing the page for the first time, it will show us a first window to choose the plan we want. It goes for time. You can select from one hour to the whole month and the rate is based on the time you choose.

If you want navigate as if you were in another country you can use different methods like installing a VPN or browsing through a proxy. However, Browser.cool is different. It’s not really a VPN and it won’t encrypt your connection, but it will change your location. It is a browser within Firefox. Basically what it does is create a kind of virtual machine to navigate.

However, you can try it for free. If you need to access something specific at a given time, it is possible to do so without having to pay anything, although for less than one euro you have an hour. If you want to try it for free, you have to send a direct message on Twitter to the account of this service and they will give you the link to enter. This free option allows you to use it for 10 minutes.

For now it is possible to choose a location in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, South America and the USA. You can change the location with which you access the network.

But how exactly does it work? Basically what this tool does is stream video to our browser, as if we were actually browsing from another location. What we do is access a virtual machine remotely. The creators of this program claim that they do not store any data and that everything is deleted as soon as the user logs out.

Valid for something punctual

As you can see, it is a simple application and that can be useful to change the navigation location for something very specific. If you only need a few minutes, you can even opt for the trial version that allows you to access up to a maximum of 10 minutes and choose the location.

In case you are looking to change your location for a long time, we advise you to use a good VPN. This way you can choose a server located in a certain country. With Browser.cool you will only be able to choose between six geographical regions, as you have seen. Perhaps what you are looking for is a specific country and in that case it would not work, unless you are lucky and, for example, if you play in Asia, you connect to the country you want.

Another option you can use is to have a proxy server. There are advantages and disadvantages to using Netflix by proxy and it may be the most interesting in your case. It is yet another way to modify the location with which you enter the Internet.

In short, Browser.cool is a simple program that you can use in the browser to modify the location. If you are looking for something punctual, such as one day, you can pay for the subscription. If you just need a few minutes or want to test how it works, you can send a direct message to the platform and they send you a test link.