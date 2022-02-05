Browser and web mining: how to earn bitcoins by browsing

Anyone interested in investments and cryptocurrencies will surely have heard of the web mining, a practice capable of allowing anyone to earn Crypto simply by surfing the net. There are several ways to do this, but the best is undoubtedly the one related to the use of specific software and designed to best optimize the aforementioned practice. In this guide we will therefore try to better illustrate the concept of web mining, focusing on the use of CryptoTab Browsera browser developed precisely to maximize earning possibilities.

What is cryptocurrency web mining

First of all, however, let’s start from the basics and see what it means in the specific cryptocurrency web mining, also known as cryptomining. To put it as simply as possible, when doing web mining, you are consenting to use the computing power of your computer to solve complex mathematical problems. As a “reward” for this, prizes will be earned in digital cash and therefore cryptocurrencies. Obviously, the more powerful the computer, the greater the problems solved, the higher the gain in terms of cryptocurrencies.

Is it possible to earn bitcoins today by browsing the web?

So can you earn bitcoins using your computer or simply by surfing the Internet? The short answer is: absolutely yes. The slightly more exhaustive and detailed answer will come throughout the course of this guide.

In fact, it will be enough to use a web browser designed specifically for cryptocurrency web mining, which will have all the features that everyone expects from a browser, with the addition of fuseful features for earning cryptocurrencies without having to carry out any particular operation.

CryptoTab Browser: guide

The name of this browser is CryptoTab and can be downloaded on any type of platform in a simple and free way from the official website of the developer company. As if that were not enough, the latter can also be downloaded and used on Android and iOS smartphones and tablets, so as to maximize the earning possibilities.

This was initially made public as extension compatible with Google Chromebut over time, thanks mainly to its popularity, it turned into a real browser based on Chromium, still available to anyone now.

How does it work

But how does CryptoTab specifically work? Before going into the analysis of the aforementioned browser, we must start from a premise. In order to lead to a really substantial gain, cryptocurrency web mining needs to analyze billions of datawhich a single computer would struggle to manage quickly.

Precisely for this reason, who is behind all this, will go to exploit computers all over the world (on which CryptoTab is installed) to undermine as much data as possible. To thank users for their contribution, the company will share the income with each of them, offering, in fact, some cryptocurrency awards. What the user will have to do will therefore only and only use the aforementioned browser to navigate daily.

Interface

As mentioned above, CryptoTab, like Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, is based on the Chromium source code. Many of its features are therefore shared with the browser designed by Google, starting with the graphic interface.

The latter will in fact be at first glance very similar to that of Google Chrome. The developers have decided to go this way to try to make the user experience as familiar as possible to all users accustomed to using different browsers. All the various tabs, tabs, favorites, history, options and so on will therefore be very easy to locate. Starting to use CryptoTab will therefore be easier than expected. And of course, this will also apply to applications for smartphones and tablets.

Integration

Those who use the most well-known browsers on a daily basis will be wondering at this point what is the level of integration of CryptoTab. In fact, any user expects to be able to use the same browser on multiple devices, always being able to count on history, data, favorites and so on. constant synchronization. Even from this point of view, the aforementioned browser will not disappoint the user’s expectations, being perfectly compatible with multiple devices and full of all the most useful synchronization options.

Speed

We now come to one of the slightly more discussed characteristics in the field of mining. As already mentioned above, the level of mining also and above all depends on the CPU power of the computer and therefore its speed. If your computer does not have high enough features, they may show up slowdowns and lagsnot only while browsing online, but also in all other PC operations.

This is because, to increase the performance of mining, more important performances are required from time to time, which obviously impact on the use of the device. In short: the more powerful your computer, the less likely you are to experience slowdowns.

Earnings

At this point everyone will be wondering how much you earn using CryptoTab. It all depends on the hash rate of the device used, i.e. the processing power of the network. On a computer, such an indicator reaches 2500 h / s, which I correspond to about $ 0.15 per daywhile on smartphones it is 1500 h / s, that is about $ 0.1 per day.

However, it will also be possible to use so-called “Earnings multipliers”, which will allow to increase the earning possibilities. These can be purchased individually, or through an annual subscription system that will allow you to save up to 50%.

These multipliers can be used up to a maximum of 5 different devices at the same time, up to one hash rate of 75,000 in just one day.

Opinions on CryptoTab

CryptoTab users are thousands all over the world and more than half (about 60%, according to data from TrustPilot and other review aggregators) are satisfied with the experience of use and earnings. In fact, we remind you that CryptoTab is still a safe and reliable browser, since it is based on Chromium. In addition, it is not said that, once downloaded, it is necessary to continue to use. Anyone can try it for as long as they want, and then decide whether to continue or not. As for the crediting of earnings, this will take place in Bitcoin directly on your digital wallet, immediately after reaching the minimum threshold of 0.00001 Bitcoin.

Final considerations

In conclusion, we can therefore answer the question in an absolutely affirmative way: earning Bitcoins by browsing is possible. It will then be up to the user to decide whether or not to take part in the huge cryptomining network generated by CryptoTab, taking into account the compromises to be made and the software to be used.