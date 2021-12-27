Sports

Brozovic, another Inter proposal: news on the release clause. “It was communicated to him …”

The first proposal, worth € 5.5 million plus bonus, was kindly returned to the sender, pending a relaunch in the coming days

The first proposal, worth € 5.5 million plus bonus, was kindly returned to the sender, pending a relaunch in the next few days. There is currently no friction between Marcelo Brozovic and Inter in the negotiations for the renewal of the Croatian midfielder’s contract, currently expiring in 2022. We are, to put it in Inzaghi’s words, in “a normal negotiation phase”. Soon, therefore, there will be a new proposal from the Nerazzurri, ‘Lautaro’. The Gazzetta dello Sport writes:

The Nerazzurri are thinking about it. Somehow they have already planned a high jump. The desire to make the director feel like a top of the squad, after all, has already been communicated to Brozo and dad Ivan, over the last few weeks. From words to deeds. The new proposal, therefore, will be along the lines of what happened with Lautaro, who extended to 6 million plus bonuses. And also in the case of the midfielder, the termination clause present in the old agreement will be eliminated. It is the step that Zhang’s club thinks can be decisive, to get to the signing. Brozovic has the knife on the side of the handle, that’s clear. But Inter, he made it known from the first moment, cannot be taken by the neck and does not want to drag it beyond the month of January.“.

