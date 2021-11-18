Brozovic-Inter: no auctions. One concept will please the Croatian. Offer and request …

The player’s entourage and the Inter directors sat down at the negotiating table for the renewal

The first meeting between Inter and the representatives of Brozovicwas there yesterday. Dad arrived at the Nerazzurri headquarters Ivan and the family lawyer who assists the player in the negotiation. A first meeting after a couple of approaches that would have failed in recent weeks. The Croatian has a contract in June and, sitting at the table with a Nerazzurri club, opened an extension negotiation. La Gazzetta dello Sport talks about climate “Defined as constructive, both the club and the midfielder’s entourage have had the mutual feeling that there is room for a renewal.”

Many clubs interested in the player, it is assumed, Psg, Atletico Madrid and also the Manchester United. “But it is also true that the player today seems very much immersed in the Milanese and Nerazzurri reality. And maybe, then, you will have had pleasure in hearing the following concept from Inter: for us you are a top player and you will be considered as a top player on a contractual level.“, it is read.

Inter has renewed the contract for 6 million Lautaro and to 4.5 million + bonus that of Stretcher. Brozovic for Inter he would be halfway: 5.5 million. But maybe in the next meeting his entourage will make his request to the Inter executives: there is talk of 6 million. The gap between offer and request at that point would not be too much. We will not be able to go long and therefore in the next 15 days the picture will be more definitive. “Inter is not at all willing to participate in (alleged) auctions“, concludes the sports newspaper.

