Brozovic, sensational own goal: his teammates make fun of him on social media | News

In the qualifying match in Qatar 2022, won by his 7-1, the only opponent goal is the one that the Inter midfielder scores in his own goal

Marcelo Brozovic, for once, he does not find himself at the center of media attention due to the age-old question of his renewal with theInter. In fact, it happens that you participate in his picnic Croatia to Malta, in a won game 7-1, but that the only goal of the opponents is scored by him in his own goal. The Nerazzurri midfielder took it well by posting the video on Instagram, kicking off one series of ironic posts of his team-mates at Inter.

In fact, the own goal lends itself to all kinds of teasing: on a cross from the left, Brozovic intervenes in a slip but the ball hits his face in full and ends up in the net. Inevitable, thus, unleash the companions

The “Italian” side of the Croatian national team, however, can console themselves with the goal of the other Inter player, Perisic, and with that of the Atalantino Pasalic. Croatia are in full swing for direct access to Qatar 2022. The last home game against Russia, two points ahead in the standings, will be decisive. With the three points the Croatians will be at the world championship. Provided Brozovic hits the right goal …