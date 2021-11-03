Brozovic, Skriniar and Sanchez launch the Nerazzurri, overtaking in the standings – Corriere.it

from Guido De Carolis, sent to Tiraspol

Inzaghi’s team goes to +1 on the Moldovans and now chases Real Madrid

The stamp on the passport for the round of 16 of final Inter snatches it from the Sheriffs of Tiraspol. The Nerazzurri’s victory in Transnistria restores the natural order of the group, allowing the overtaking the Nerazzurri, who fly in second place, and paves the way for qualification. The work must be completed in Milan in three weeks against De Zerbi’s Shakhtar last and already out, not a titanic undertaking.

The success, the third in a row between the championship and the cup, demonstrates a change in mentality. Inter is becoming a more European team, the group aware of its potential, able to read the games, wait for them and decide them when they have to. Sheriff not Real Madrid, one modest formation and so far very fortunate, but this does not detract from the victory. On certain fields it is easy to lapse into superficiality and arrogance, at Inter this has not happened, a sign of an acquired maturity that after 10 long years brings the Nerazzurri one step away from the first knockout round of the Champions League.

Inzaghi has something to smile about, he looked for a lot of balance and found it, even if he went back to scoring goals in recovery after the game was over. To decide the match are the goals of Brozovic, Skriniar and Sanchez, not the usual suspects. In the last five games nine different scorers, a sign of the wide participation of the group, of the involvement of all the petals of the rose. The future in Europe to write, for once for there is no need for a calculator and to rely on gifts from others, only to win another game.

The Sheriff is a wall that holds only one time. He does not disengage from his trocar, he waits trying to restart, he plays the usual defensive game. Closed to turtle, the formation of Transnistria has a single mission, to defend the peer. Inter goes away with an insistent dribble, the maneuver slowed by the Tiraspol, stopped at the guard posts, like a soldier at the check point. As soon as the Nerazzurri try to get in, countermeasures are triggered. Something filters through, inevitable and Inter have a giant goal ball with Dzeko stopped by goalkeeper Athanasiadis. It is played with a single goal, but the solutions from inside the area are all fouled by the Sheriff’s defenders. It is natural and obligatory to try from the outside, Lautaro goes close to hitting the post.

But the Sheriff does not have the strength and the means to resist. Inter understand and hit at the beginning of the second half with a shot from outside Brozovic. The advantage stops the game, the hosts come out of their bunker, Skriniar forcefully unhinges the goalkeeper and brings and signs the doubling, Sanchez in the final brings the candles for the cake, scores the trio and his first goal of the season. Inter have a visa for the second round. Long last.