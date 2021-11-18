Brozovic, that’s why Inter evaluate him less than Lautaro and Barella. Whistles at Spalletti? Never

The editorial by Alfio Musmarra for FCinter1908: Inter continues the negotiation with Brozovic’s entourage for the renewal of the contract

Inter are struggling with the Brozovic affair but I would be very cautious about the success of the negotiation, despite his basic desire to remain at Inter as we have always told you.. Beyond the good intentions that there may be and welcome it so, then the facts matter.

And it is those that we must stick to, because if, as Brozovic says, the will is to stay, then the figures will have to correspond to those of a player who really wants to stay.

After all, we had not told you lies when a few days ago we told you about irreconcilable figures. The club has rightly embarked on a cost-cutting path with upward salaries including bonuses.

The very important renewals, by Barella and Lautaro Martinez, are indicative but the numbers unfortunately differ from those in the Croatian midfielder’s head.

The substantial difference between the three players is the age: for Marcelo, who has just turned 29, this is the last important contract of his career and he has every right to look for and wait for the best offer.

After all, if we have come this far with the times, there will be a reason as well. For their part, Inter would like to keep him but are aware of the fact that they will never be able to meet requests outside the parameters currently established.

Seven / eight million euros is a top player figure that the club cannot guarantee even with bonuses. And they cannot be compared with those taken by Sanchez and Vidal, which reached zero, with a growth decree and in another economic context. Today we have to deal with the sling, like it or not.

So we await the next meetings in which we will go into more detail and which will certainly be more indicative.

In the meantime, we cannot afford any distractions: on Sunday a Napoli arrives galvanized by Spalletti’s care, who returns to San Siro for the first time as an opponent and back on the bench.

His Napoli is flying by playing excellent football a bit like it did in his first Nerazzurri season. The Tuscan coach laid the foundations for what was then a winning path for Conte with the conquest of the championship so coveted by the fans after years of suffering. To those who wrote to him in recent months to tell him that the Inter Scudetto was partly thanks to him, Spalletti scoffed, postponing all the merits to Conte’s work, as if to detach himself from a situation that must have troubled him a lot.

But the Nerazzurri people are always ready to give credit to those who are committed to the good of Inter and Luciano Spalletti he only deserves applause, for the two years he spent on our bench and for always putting the club in front of everything. Last but not least, the thorny management of the Icardi case.

