Brubank, another Argentine bank, allows bitcoin and cryptocurrency purchases

Key facts: Brubank adds bitcoin, USD Coin, ether and DAI to its platform.

It is a bank that is operated exclusively from an application for phones.

The Brubank bank, from Argentina, has added today, May 2, the possibility of buying bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies from its platform. Hours ago, Banco Galicia, from the same country, enabled this service on its website.

Brubank, which works only digitally, without physical offices, has added the option to acquire not only BTC but also the Ethereum cryptocurrency, ether (ETH), and the stablecoins USD Coin (USDC) and DAI.

This new investment option is still in beta phase and, at the time of publication of this article, it is not available to all users. It is to be hoped that, in the next few hours or days, it will be released to the entire bank’s clientele.

“Yes, we already have crypto!” brubank confirmed on his Twitter account. “It is a functionality that is being progressively enabled for all our users. When you have it enabled, you will be able to view it by entering ‘Investments’ from the app,” they added.

Some users of the aforementioned social network have already shared images of what the bitcoin and cryptocurrency trading platform looks like within Brubank.

As mentioned at the beginning of this article, also the Banco Galicia has added hours ago the possibility of buying and selling cryptocurrencies through its platform.

As CriptoNoticias reported, the assets offered by Banco Galicia are bitcoin, ether, USDC and XRP, Ripple’s cryptocurrency.