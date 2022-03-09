Bruce Arena, the executioner of Mexico… and Pumas

Once again the destination has matched a match between Cougars and the American technician Bruce Sandbecause tonight the Auriazules visit the New England in game of Concachampions. If something has had the DT in his career it is a accumulation of successes against Mexican teamseither with the United States National Team or against clubs of the MX League. Although of all those victories there is one that the feline fans remember, since the trainer himself has already beaten the University Club 21 years ago.

When Bruce Sand was a technician United States National Team he had to defeat the Mexico national team on the USA Cup which was held at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford in June 2000. However, that was not exactly the Aztec selection, but the famous Cougar Command.

so named Hugo Sanchez to the team of Cougars disguised as the Selection. This frame was made up of 14 Mexicans who played in the University Club and the rest were League reinforcements, including Daniel Osorno and Paulo Cesar “Tilon” Chavez. It was a painting with names like Joaquin Beltran and Jaime Lozanowho would gain experience until they became the great players of Cougars two-time champion Some Years later.

However, that summer afternoon in United States succumbed to Coach Arena and his boys in a 3-0 win that gave the American team the cup in dispute. It was another victory for the coach who has been a real nightmare for mexicans Throughout his coaching career, which began in nineteen ninety six.

El Tri suffered the worst defeat in its history

The worst nightmare of Mexicans was lived in the Korea-Japan World Cup in 2002 when United States won the Tri in the Round of 16 of the competition. Just when the technician was Javier Aguirre with the Aztecs and Bruce Sand He was DT of the Stars and Stripes box. In the Round of 16 of the tournament held in Japan, USA Team was imposed 2-0 with goals from Brian McBride and Landon Donovan.

With Selection won 7 of the 12 matches in which he faced Mexicoincluding victories in 2001 and 2005 World Cup Qualifiers.

At the club level it is not doing so well

From 2019the DT has taken charge of the club New England Revolution and this Wednesday the faces will be seen again Cougars in the Quarter finals of the Concacaf Champions Leaguein a duel that looks even on paper.

“We know that we are facing a difficult teamfrom his coach with the experience he has BruceNeedless to say, “he said. Andres Lillini about the rival he will face Cougars.

Arena has managed clubs like the LA Galaxy that at the club level he has suffered with the Mexicans as in the edition 2015-16 who were defeated in Quarter finals in view of Saintsor as in 2013 that were eliminated by Monterey on semifinals.

