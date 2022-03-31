Bruce Arians retires as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will assume a management role

The 69-year-old head coach led the Buccaneers to the second Super Bowl victory in franchise history.

Bruce Aries I know withdraw After three seasons as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will assume a role with the team board, the team communicated through its web portal, as Jeff Darlington of ESPN. The new title of arians with the organization he will be a senior football consultant.

“It’s time,” he wrote arians69, in a text message to Darlington.

The Buccaneers will promote defensive coordinator Todd Bowles to the position of head coach that vacates the departure of arians.

“I am grateful to the Glazer family and with [el gerente general] Jason Licht for having faith in me in this role, and with the coach arians for their support and guidance over the past four decades,” said Bowles it’s a statement. “Tampa It has become home to my family, and we are excited to continue to be a part of this community for years to come. As an organization, we have the pieces in place to continue the winning standard that has been established here in recent years. I am looking forward to getting started with our players, support staff, and management in preparation for the 2022 season.”

Bowles arrived at the organization of the Bucs as defensive coordinator in 2019, the same year that arians took the reins of the club as head coach. Previously, he served as head coach of the New York Jetsfrom 2015 to 2018, going 24-40, including 10-6 in his first year on the job.

Before that, he was the defensive coordinator for the arizona cardinals from 2013 to 2014, under the orders of the coach himself arians. Also, he took over as interim head coach for the Miami Dolphins for three games in the 2011 season, winning two of them.

A league source told Adam Schefter of ESPN that the Bucs finalized a five-year agreement with Bowles as head coach this Wednesday.

Bruce Arians made the surprise decision to retire after three years as head coach at Tampa Bay; he will be part of the Buccaneers front office. AP Photo

arians expressed the reasons that led him to say goodbye to the position of head coach in a statement released by Tampa Bay on the club website.

“I’ve spent most of the last 50 years of my life on the sidelines as a football coach, one way or another,” said arians regarding his departure, via the statement. “Today, I have made the decision to leave the wings to move to another role with the board of the Buccaneersattending Jason Licht and his staff.

“I love football. I love the relationships, the strategy, the competition, everything. It’s been a great ride, but I know the time is right to make this transition.

“So why now?

“The simple answer is that I have accomplished more than I ever imagined during this incredible coaching journey. Winning the Super Bowl LV in our own stadium, with my mom and family present, it was really the last thing on my career to-do list. For me, it’s about more than just adding wins to my coaching record.

“This team is in a much better place than it was three years ago, thanks to the great work of Jason and to the commitment of Glazer family to win. Before you start thinking about my health, don’t. It’s the best I’ve felt in years, and I’m looking forward to helping this team continue to win through my new role.

“I want to focus on what I can give back to this incredible game that has given me and my family so much. I really started thinking about my personal transition plan at the beginning of this offseason. I wanted to make sure that when I say goodbye, Todd Bowles had the best chance of success. So many head coaches get into situations where they’re set up to fail, and I didn’t want that to happen. Todd. The decision of Tom [Brady] to return, along with Jason and his staff doing a great job of keeping the core of this team intact during free agency confirmed to me that the time was right to pass the torch to Todd. I started conversations with Jason and the Glazer family a few weeks ago about a possible succession plan. Your understanding and support means everything to me.

“Todd He’s a great football coach, and I know he’s going to do great things with the guys. Buccaneers. The support group has been crucial to the success we’ve had here in recent seasons. Coaching is all about teaching players, and this group of assistants has some of the best teachers in the business.

“Professionally, I have been blessed to work for several great organizations. I would like to thank Michael Bidwell for turning my dream of being a head coach into NFL actually, in 2013. Especially, I would like to thank all the Glazer family for bringing me to Tampa Bay in 2019, and provide all the support and vision a coach could ask for. None of this success would have been possible without his conviction and full support.

“There are too many people who have played a role in my coaching career to mention them all. To all of them I say: Thank you. I could not have gotten this far without your support, hard work, and belief in me.

“I couldn’t end this announcement without a nod to all the players I’ve had the fortune to coach along the way. I’ve been part of some special teams and those are always made up of exceptional players who put the team’s needs before their own. They made me a better coach and a better leader.

“Finally, I want to thank the fans of Tampa Bay for their unconditional support over the past three years. Chris and I arrived here in 2019 and were blown away by the enthusiasm and passion. I am happy that we were able to share that campaign of superbowl together, and I look forward to continuing to contribute to more championship moments with this special organization.

“come on Bucs!

“- BA“

arians took over as head coach of the Buccaneers in 2019, after a brief one-season retirement in 2018. Prior to that, he was head coach at Arizona from 2013 to 2017.

Todd Bowles, who has been defensive coordinator for Bruce Arians on two NFL teams, will succeed him as Buccaneers head coach. AP Photo

Bradyin an Instagram post published Wednesday night, said that arians was an important part of his decision to play for Tampa Baynoting that he will always be “grateful.”

“You were an incredible man and coach, and it was a privilege to play for you,” he wrote. Brady. “You are a true legend of the NFL and pioneer for all the work they have done to make the league more diverse and inclusive. Smart, tough and loyal are some of the words that describe your style. I will always remember the conversations we had when you recruited me two years ago, and all the things we discussed came true.”

In addition to driving the Buccaneers to his second conquest of the lombardy trophywith a victory in Super Bowl LV, arians it’s a twice Coach of the Year for The Associated Press. He was recognized with the award in 2012, when as offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Coltsassumed the role of interim head coach while then-head coach Chuck Pagan underwent treatment for leukemia. arians led to the Colts to the postseason in that campaign.

In 2014, arians was again recognized as Coach of the Year by AP, this time, as head coach of the Cardinalswhom he qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2009.

In addition to his triumph as head coach of the Buccaneers at Super Bowl LV, arians he won two more championship rings, as an assistant. Both arrived while he was part of the group of attendees of the Pittsburgh Steelersand correspond to the Super Bowls XL and XLIII.

Thanks to his work developing quarterbacks like Ben Roethlisberger, Andrew Luck and its role in the resurgence of the career of Carson Palmer, arians earned the nickname “Quarterback Whisperer“, which was also the title of a book he published in 2017 on how to develop passers at the highest level of football.

arians went 31-18 (.633) in three seasons with Tampa Baythe highest winning percentage for any coach in the history of the Buccaneers.

With Bowles replacing arians10 teams from the NFL –nearly a third of the league– will have a new head coach next season. It represents the most changes at the position from one year to the next since 2008-09, when there were 11 head coaching changes.

In addition, Bowles becomes the sixth minority head coach in the NFLjoining Mike Tomlin, Ron Rivera, Robert Saleh, Lovie Smith and Mike McDaniel. Also, he is the fourth African-American head coach in the history of Tampa Bayfollowing Tony Dungy, Raheem Morris and Smith.

It’s been an unusual offseason for Buccaneersafter Brady announced his retirement from NFL only to announce that he was returning with Tampa Bay six weeks later.

Information from Jenna Laine was used in the writing of this note.