Bruce Campbell Confirmed Participation in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The last Sunday of February 2022 in the world of PAPER HEROES. Bruce Campbell had cameos as a wrestling ring announcer, a theater bouncer, and a French waiter in the films Spider-Man (Spider-Man, 2002), Spider-Man 2 (Spider-Man 2, 2004), and Spider-Man 3. (Spider-Man 3, 2007), starring Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, directed by Sam Raimi (The Evil Dead trilogy, Darkman).

According to a Reddit user (https://www.reddit.com/r/raimimemes/comments/t2da5p/my_meetup_with_bruce_campbell_qa_in_the_comments/hylc11x/?context=3), Raimi’s frequent collaborator talked about his characters in the Spider- Man during a Q&A session at a convention: “I love you all, but the announcer was great. I gave Spider-Man his name and his identity. I feel like my character was responsible for most things in his life. I named him in the first one, I was basically the main antagonist in the second one, and then I came to help him in the third one.”

It has been rumored about the appearance of Campbell in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, 2022), directed by Raimi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He confirmed his participation in the sequel to Doctor Strange (Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme, 2016): “The deal with Doctor Strange is interesting. Most of the movie was extensively reshot, so I have no idea what is and isn’t. I did a great scene with a beloved character for years and… we’ll have to see what ends up in the movie. I don’t know if he’s still there. It’s a very good part.”

Set in Phase 4 of the MCU, it stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange/Dr. Stephen Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, and Xóchitl Gómez as América Chávez. Release date: May 6, 2022 (United States).

Synopsis: The door to the multiverse, full of mystery and madness, opens. Now that Iron Man and Captain America are gone after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and strongest wizard of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in Avengers: Endgame. . However, by using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous, he has opened the door to a mysterious madness called “the Multiverse”.

To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange will seek the help of his allies: Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the most powerful Scarlet Witch of the Avengers, Wanda. But a terrible threat hangs over humanity and the entire universe, which can no longer be done with his power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange…

