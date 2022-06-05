Bruce Campbell Offers to Replace Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’

The trial between Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp has come to an end, and right now we informed you that the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean managed to win the controversial event that has accompanied us for several weeks, becoming the main topic to follow in the United States on social networks and the media. As a result, fans have continued their fight to get Heard replaced in Aquaman 2sequel to which was saved by Jason Momoa and James Wan, since Warner had many doubts about his participation in the project.

Although there have been other candidates like Emilia Clarke to take on the role of Mera in DC’s superhero movie, there are also those who support that Bruce Campbell is the one who gets into the character. Crazy! And the best of all is that after a message where it is ensured that there are already 3 million signatures collected for the change of artists, with the protagonist of Evil Dead joining DC After his very brief stint at Marvel, Campbell has responded to requests:

Bruce Campbell would be the king of cameos with this special participation

Send me a script. https://t.co/TmvRb4irmL Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) June 2, 2022

Of course, everything must be read in a comedy key. The situation is a bit to the limit with the participation of Amber Heard in the feature film, which is already shot and will be released in 2023 after a somewhat notable delay, just as it happened with Flash. The actress will go to a mansion in the California desert to get away from all the media noise that has already begun to reverberate around her, her family and her ex-husband. For now there is no news of any change of actress for Mera in the sequelbut we will see if it continues to be counted on in the future.

Aquaman 2: The Lost Kingdom will premiere on March 17, 2023. Bruce Campbell, meanwhile, has had a recent “resurrection” on screen through the video game Evil Dead: The Game.