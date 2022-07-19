Bruce Weber: his most iconic photographs collected in an exhibition

TWIST TOWARDS THE LIGHT

The sample Turn to the light includes a selection of 31 Iconic Bruce Weber Photographs which can be seen in the exhibition hall of Galería Alta.

Awarded with prizes Gordon Parks and Alfred Eisenstadt, Bruce Weber has published more than 40 books and exhibited his work in the most important galleries and museums in the world.

In addition, he has produced several feature films, short films and multiple music videos, such as Let’s Get Lost (1988) – a portrait of Chet Baker which was nominated for an Oscar – and The Treasure of his Youth (2021), a documentary that explores the life of the photojournalist Paolo Di Paolo through his photographs Italy of the 50s and 60s.

Bruce and Talisa, My Chris Craft, Bellport, 1982.Bruce Weber

In the Galería Alta exhibition we find snapshots in which well-known faces from the world of cinema and fashion appear, such as Sean Penn, Leonardo Dicaprio, Daria Werbowy, Kate Moss, Lara Stone, Pedro Almodóvar, Chet Baker, Cate Blanchett, Edita Vilkeviciute, Patricia Arquette, John Holland, Drew Barrymore, Naomi Campbell, and Christy Turlington.

From Montana to Madrid, passing through Santa Monica, Los Angeles, London, Naples, New York and Paris: the Andorran mountain awaits us on a journey, mostly in black and white, through some of the most important snapshots of Weber’s career and of the history of world photography which you can also purchase!

Drew Barrymore, Bellport, NY, 1992.Bruce Weber

