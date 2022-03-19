Bruce Willis, a very serious health problem? “It deteriorates before my eyes”, the voice that shakes Hollywood – Libero Quotidiano





Bruce Willis he would be battling memory loss. This was reported by the New Zealand version of the newspaper Herald, which gives his own version of the latest films shot by the actor. Willis indeed would acting out low-budget, low-priced movie-based movies that end up directly on video platforms in such a way that earn as much money as possible while still able to work.





Informed sources let it be known that the artist has been battling for a long time with memory loss, even if there is no official diagnosis of the disorder. “I know him firsthand because I directed him in four films – commented the director on the popular YouTube channel” Half in the Bag “. Matt Eskandari -. It is a sad situation to see a legend like Bruce that deteriorates right before your eyes. I’ve seen him while working with him for the past few years. “





Meanwhile i Razzie Awards, gathered to reward the worst in US film production, rewarded Willis for the films “American Siege”, “Apex”, “Cosmic Sin”, “Deadlock”, “Fortress”, “Out of Death”, “Survive the Game” and “Midnight in the Switchgrass”. All according to the criticism disappointing. Perhaps precisely because of the actor and producer ‘s as yet unofficial health problems now 66 years old.



