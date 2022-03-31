Bruce Willis and aphasia; the actor failed to fire a gun

After being diagnosed with aphasia, Bruce Willis retires from acting. This was reported by his family on Tuesday, through a statement signed by his daughters, his wife Emma Heming Willis and his ex-wife Demi Moore.

Following the announcement, a report was released indicating that the famed actor had failed to fire a gun loaded with a blank on the set of the movie “Hard Kill,” which he was filming two years ago.

The report published by the New York Post and Page Six also revealed that last year, the actor asked, bewildered, what he was doing on a film set.

“The star, who was often paid $2 million for two days’ work, struggled with an inability to remember his lines, and his words were broadcast to him through a headset known in the industry as an ‘earwig,'” a source said. to the Post.

Willis had shown signs of deterioration on set in recent years, nearly two dozen sources concerned about his well-being told Los Angeles. A body double was used in most of the action scenes, particularly those that involved the use of prop weapons,” the newspaper continued.

On the set of “Hard Kill” in Cincinnati two years ago, Willis allegedly fired a gun at the wrong time, according to the outlet, which cited two people familiar with the incident, where no one was injured.

Another gun incident occurred on the set of “Hard Kill” in 2020, when actress Lala Kent, who played Willis’s daughter, was supposed to be protecting her character from villains.

According to the US National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIH), aphasia is a problem caused by damage to the parts of the brain responsible for language.

For most people, these areas are on the left side of the brain. Aphasia usually occurs suddenly. It is often the result of a head injury or stroke. It can also develop gradually, as in the case of a brain tumor or progressive neurological disease.

The disorder affects understanding of what others say, as well as speech. It also affects reading and writing. Aphasia can appear together with some speech disorders such as dysarthria or apraxia of speech. These are also the result of damage to the brain.

“Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and after much reflection, Bruce is retiring from a career that has meant a lot to him.” text written by the actor’s family.