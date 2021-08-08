Bruce Willis and Megan Fox on the hunt for a killer in the first photos of Midnight in Switchgrass

Lionsgate has released the first official images of Midnight in Switchgrass, a new crime thriller that will sign the directorial debut of Randall Emmett, in whose curriculum stand out the remake of The Wicker Man and The Irishman by Martin Scorsese.

Written by Alan Horsnail, the film will feature Bruce Willis and Megan Fox as two FBI agents struggling with a dangerous serial killer, while at their side we will find Emilie Hirsch in the role of a policeman who will help them in the investigation. At the bottom of the news you can find a first look at the protagonists.

This is the official synopsis diffused by Collider: “While in Florida to investigate another case, FBI agents Helter (Bruce Willis) and Lombardi (Megan Fox) meet with policeman Crawford (Emil Hirsch), who is investigating a series of murders of women that appear to be related. But when Lombardi herself is kidnapped, she starts a race against time before she becomes the next victim of the serial killer.”

Emmett told People:“I’m really lucky to make my directorial debut with Midnight in Switchgrass and to work with such an amazing cast and crew. You can’t go wrong when you put together actors like Megan Fox, Emile Hirsch and Bruce Willis in an exception story of crime, deception and suspense. We can’t wait to share it with the world.”

The release of the film in American cinemas is set for next July.

Speaking of Willis, we remind you that the star of Die Hard recently appeared in the highly criticized sci-fi Cosmic Sin.