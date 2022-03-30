Bruce Willis’ aphasia diagnosis won’t be the first communication challenge he faces

Bruce Willis is one of the most recognizable actors of his generation. After starting out on television, Willis got his big break on the big screen with die hard (and nearly died in the process of doing so). She went on to star in acclaimed movies like pulp fiction and The sixth Sense. However, Willis’ aphasia diagnosis has led him to step away from acting.

Aphasia affects a person’s ability to speak, write, or understand language. Treatment to regain lost communication skills won’t be easy, but this won’t be the first time Willis has faced a communication challenge, either.

Willis overcame a stutter as a child

Willis has played plenty of tough guys on screen, but he suffered his fair share of bullying due to his stutter as a child, as The Hollywood Reporter notes. He started stuttering around the age of six, but had no idea how to stop it. Then came a series of miracles that helped her overcome his challenge.

First, Willis began acting in school and in the community and learned that he could better control his stutter on stage. He then received clinical help from speech therapists while attending Montclair State University.

Still, speaking with a stutter and enduring abuse from his peers was a major childhood challenge for Willis, according to THR.

“The hardest thing I remember was being a stuttering kid. My advice to people in this room is never [to] let no one make you feel like an outcast because you will never be an outcast. No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” Bruce Willis

Acting helped Willis overcome his stutter on his way to a decades-long career as one of Hollywood’s top-grossing actors. Other screen icons have traveled a similar path.

Willis isn’t the only famous actor who stuttered as a child.

Willis, who turns 67 in 2022, overcame his childhood stutter through acting. He’s not the only one.

Emily Blunt used accents as a child to hide her stutter. When a teacher overheard her, she asked him to audition for a school play, according to The Washington Post.

James Earl Jones has one of the most famous voices of all time, but his childhood stutter was so bad that he barely spoke, according to The Post. Willis’ Die hard with a vengeance Co-star Samuel L. Jackson resorted to one particular swear word to help keep his stutter at bay, and Marilyn Monroe received insults from a director for her persistent stutter.

Learning to speak without a stutter is one thing, but learning to communicate presents a new challenge for Willis.

What is aphasia and how is it treated?

Aphasia deprives a person of their ability to speak, write, or understand language (written or verbal). According to the Mayo Clinic, it usually occurs suddenly after a stroke or brain injury, although slow-growing tumors can also cause the condition. When Willis’s family posted a statement via Instagram revealing his diagnosis, they did not state the cause.

The severity of aphasia depends on the condition causing it and the extent of damage to the brain.

Treatments may include speech and language rehabilitation therapy while also teaching how to regain lost language skills or find new ways to communicate, according to the Mayo Clinic.

