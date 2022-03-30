Bruce Willis’ aphasia diagnosis won’t be the first communication challenge he faces

Bruce Willis is one of the most recognizable actors of his generation. After starting out on television, Willis got his big break on the big screen with die hard (and nearly died in the process of doing so). She went on to star in acclaimed movies like pulp fiction and The sixth Sense. However, Willis’ aphasia diagnosis has led him to step away from acting.

Aphasia affects a person’s ability to speak, write, or understand language. Treatment to regain lost communication skills won’t be easy, but this won’t be the first time Willis has faced a communication challenge, either.

