Bruce Willis celebrates the 34th anniversary of ‘Die Hard’

Bruce Willis returned to the building that saw him defeat a group of terrorists who held several people hostage, remembering the great John McClane, the heroic character who marked his acting career for life. Three decades after the original shoot, the actor returns to the Fox Plaza, renamed Nakatomi Plaza in the film, to appreciate his life and work with one of the sagas that launched him to worldwide recognition.

action franchise, Hard to Killwas undoubtedly one of the most important projects in Willis’s life, after announcing his retirement after being diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder that is usually caused after a stroke or brain injury, which significantly affects the ability to communication of a person.

The first appearance on social networks after the news was through the profile of his wife, the British model and actress, Emma Heming Willis, who published a black and white video that shows the actor contemplating the city of Los Angeles from the top of the building, accompanied by some clips of Willis as New York cop McClane. “Nakatomi Plaza 34 years later,” Heming wrote on Instagram.

Willis’ visit breaks his own promise that he would “never think of climbing a tall building again”, however, the Fox Plaza seems to be a major exception being probably the most memorable site of the actor’s film career. The video caused nostalgia and shock among his followers and moviegoers because exactly that week, the cult film turned 34 years old. The saga was a box office success and even shaped the action film we know today, despite none equaling the cultural impact of the original, directed by John McTiernan in 1988.

Sadly for the actor, his career took a backseat at the time of the diagnosis that would change the course of his life, including the sequel to Hard to Kill that was in the plans prior to the purchase of 21st Century Fox by Disney. Despite the complications, Bruce Willis will always be remembered for his incredible contribution to the industry from the skin of his most memorable characters.