Bruce Willis’ drama “He has aphasia, he can no longer act” – Cinema

The career of Bruce Willis upset by a disorder that involves the loss of the ability to produce language, aphasia, and for this he is forced to say goodbye to the cinema. The 67-year-old actor’s illness announcement came on social media with a family statement. “This is a difficult time for our family – it reads – and we truly appreciate your persistent affection, compassion and support. To the extraordinary Bruce fans, we want to share that our beloved Bruce has had some health problems and has recently been with him. he has been diagnosed with aphasia, which has compromised his cognitive abilities and for this he will put aside his career which means so much to him. ” The social media statement is signed by wife Emma Heming, ex-wife, Demi Moore and five children, Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, Tallulah, 28, Mabel, 9, and Evelyn, 7. The actor has some projects in post production such as ‘Vendetta’, ‘Fortress: Sniper’s Eye’ and ‘White Elephant’. It is unclear at this point what the fate of ‘Fortress 3’, currently in pre-production, will be. Willis began his film career in the 1980s with an appearance in ‘Useless Crimes’ with Frank Sinatra, he also appears in ‘Miami Vice’ (1984-1989), ‘The Edge of Reality’ (1985) and in the film The verdict (1982). IN 1988 he was definitively consecrated thanks to the interpretation of the policeman John McClane in ‘The crystal trap’ (Die Hard), the first film of the Die Hard saga. In 1987 he married actress Demi Moore and with her as well as with friends Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Whoopi Goldberg he founded the Planet Hollywood restaurant chain. In 1990 he plays the sequel to ‘Die Hard 58 minutes to die’ (Die Harder), which will be followed by the third chapter in 1995 ‘Die Hard – Duri a Die’. In 1994 he starred in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Pulp Fiction’. His other significant interpretations are ‘Death makes you beautiful’, (1992) by Robert Zemeckis, ‘The last boyscout’ (1991), ‘The army of the 12 monkeys’ (1995) ‘The fifth element’ (1997) by Luc Besson, ‘Armageddon – Final Judgment’ (1998), ‘The Sixth Sense’ (1999). In 2018 he starred in ‘The executioner of the night’ – Death Wish by Eli Roth, a remake of the 1974 film of the same name starring Charles Bronson.