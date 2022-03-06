Bruce Willis has an award that he values ​​more than any other

Bruce Willis is one of the most famous action movie performers in Hollywood. Within his collection of prizes stand out a Golden Globe, a Emmy and a People’s Choice. However, there is an award that the actor of Armageddon value more than others The Annual American Stuttering Award.

In 2016, the current president of the United States, Joe Biden, offered an emotional speech to reward actor Bruce Willis with the award intended to honor personalities who have been able to make stuttering visible as a global problem. The acclaimed actor received the award along with his wife Emma Heming and his children. This was a very special moment for Biden, who at the time was the vice president of the United States under Barack Obama, since he too suffered from a stutter during his childhood.

In the book published in 1997 called “Bruce Willis: Unauthorized Biography”, the English writer John Parker, quoted some words of the actor that made reference to his past dealing with stuttering: “I could hardly speak. It took me three minutes to finish a sentence. It was crushing for anyone who wanted to express themselves, who wanted to be heard, and yet couldn’t. It was terrifying. But when he played a character, for example, in the theater, he stopped stuttering. Something extraordinary”, said Demi Moore’s ex. Thanks to the therapists at the Willis Institute, he began to devise a method to overcome stuttering by performing a series of exercises that helped to reaffirm his confidence.

Willis has indicated on several occasions that he avoids talking about his childhood because he remembers his episodes as a stutterer and that is really very painful for him., as he sought to fit into a world where he felt limited by not being able to express himself fluently. Although he had a hard time interacting with people, the actor managed to show his personality through his joking personality, becoming the mischievous one in the classes. In fact, his high school teacher, Anthony Rastelli, stated that “At the age most kids start to get their bearings, Willis was still struggling. Stuttering was one of them, and he ended up making up for it with his antics.”

Years later, Bruce Willis told an interviewer the following:: “Much of my sense of humor is due to my stutter and my efforts to overcome it, and thus achieve my own dignity. I said to myself: ‘Yes, I stutter, but I make them laugh'”said the actor.

Bruce Willis’ struggle to overcome his problems with stuttering is a source of inspiration for the large population of stutterers that exists worldwide. For this reason, the delivery of this award was much more relevant to him, more personal. Willis has tried to become the image of the fight against stuttering, encouraging all those who suffer from it that it is possible to overcome it. Samuel L. Jackson, Tiger Woods, Nicole Kidman and Prince Albert II of Monaco are just some of the celebrities who have also suffered from this condition.