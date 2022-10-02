Bruce Willis has not sold his image to be used as a deepfake

“To all the incredible fans of Bruce, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce is experiencing some health problems and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which has had an impact on his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and after much consideration, Bruce He retires from the race that has meant a lot to him.”

“This is a very challenging time for our family so we appreciate your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family and we wanted to let his fans know because we know how much he means to you, just like you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up,’ and together we plan to do that.”

What are image rights?

The image rights are the law that allows people prohibit or authorize the use of own image or belongingto be displayed or used publicly, for profit or not.

In the cases where image rights are used the most, it is in movies, short films, advertising, television and magazines. And those who are most closely related to the protection of these rights are actors, actresses, musicians and models.

Normally, in image rights sessions, a contract must be made, where the person establishes their image rights for a certain time, in the case of minors, these must always be authorized by the parents.

What are Deepfakes and what technology do they use?

The deepfake They’re a artificial intelligence technique that allows you to edit fake videos of people who are apparently real, using for this unsupervised learning algorithmsknown in Spanish as RGA’s (antagonistic generative network), Y existing videos or images.​