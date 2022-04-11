Bruce Willis is not the only one: Celebrities who have suffered from aphasia

On March 30, 2022 Demi Moore, ex-wife of actor Bruce Willis, through her Instagram account made known the delicate health situation that the American is going througha fact that led him to make the decision to move away from the movie screens, because this condition is affecting the cognitive system of people, that is, it deteriorates the capacity for knowledge.

In some cases it could cause them to have complexity at the time of writingspeak and understand oral language. Some symptoms are: saying incomplete sentences, writing incoherently, not understanding what other people are saying, mentioning words that may not exist, among others.

There are several types of this disease, there is integral, global and also expressive aphasia. For this reason, it is advisable to go to the specialist when they feel difficulty reading, speaking, memorizing things or have compression problems.

On this occasion, we will mention some well-known people from the world of entertainment who, like Willis, have been diagnosed with this health condition, those are:

Bruce Willis

The family of the renowned actor and producer, Bruce Willis, announced that the 67-year-old American was due to retire and it is that it was through the publication of Instagram that they released the statement, where their children also offered support for the unfortunate and difficult situation they are going through.

Emilia Clarke

The actress, Emilia Clarke, recognized for having worked on ‘Game of Thrones’, had to have been taken to a health center in an emergency after completing the aforementioned series and that is because she had a subarachnoid hemorrhage. This was the result of a brain aneurysm.

Bit after having been in intensive care she was cured and stopped suffering from this terrible disease.

Sharon Stone

The 64-year-old American actress and model, Sharon Stone, in 2001 had a heart attack that caused a brain hemorrhage that made her stay in intensive care for a few days and that was what caused her to speak and she could not walk . It was in 2003 when he regained his abilities.

terry jones

British actor and producer, Terry Jones, was detected with progressive aphasia in 2016As a consequence, he could not speak normally and caused him to lose his memory. He passed away at the age of 77 as a result of the condition with which he battled for some time.

Sergio Pitol

The Mexican narrator, essayist and producer, Sergio Pitol, was also diagnosed with the disease who consumed it to the point of death on April 12, 2018.

