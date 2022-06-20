Bruce Willis, Matt Pokora, Travis Scott… people are celebrating Father’s Day
This Sunday, June 19, 2022, we celebrated dads around the world. The stars were numerous to respond present on the social networks, wishing a happy holiday to the father of their children. Surprisingly, as for Mother’s Day, which we celebrated a few weeks ago, it is also women who mostly post a tribute to the father of their children. Kylie Jenner share a moment of intimacy between Travis Scott, slumped in front of the television alongside his children. Jessica Biel salutes the best dad in the world, Justin Timberlake. The wife of Bruce Willis also pays tribute to the latter with a photo full of complicity.
Note the message of Karine Le Marchand who, as a single mom, raised by a single mom, doesn’t quite have the same speech. She pays tribute to mothers who raise their children alone, with a photo taken a few years ago of her trio of women: her, her mother, and her daughter Alya (now 19 years old). To note that Matt Pokoraalthough dad present for his two sons and his daughter-in-law, has not forgotten the single mothers either.
