Bruce Willis raised a large amount of money by selling his properties to retire after illness

Bruce Willis has been preparing for his retirement for years and, after selling his multiple properties, he managed to raise a large amount of money to rest comfortably. It was recently announced that the “Die Hard” actor was suffering from aphasia, for which he would have to retire from acting.

On March 30 it came to light that Bruce Willis would no longer act due to a condition he has suffered from for years. The disease that affects cognitive skills related to language and communication have left the actor unable to continue his acting career.

Following the news, media colleagues and family members came out to show their support for Bruce Willis, including Demi Moore, ex-wife of the actor. Recently Emma Heming and Scout Willis dedicated moving messages to Bruce.

Bruce Willis raised a large amount of money for his retirement

Bruce Willis had been preparing for his deteriorating health by selling his properties, raising a millionaire amount of money. The actor had everything planned to enjoy his retirement comfortably next to his family in California.

The “Apex” actor managed to raise 65 million dollars by selling his luxurious properties. A source close to Bruce Willis commented: “He has been preparing for this moment for a long time. Bruce knew that the time would come when his health would deteriorate.”.

In December 2019 Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming they sold their property in Westchester, New York, for $7.66 million. “He knew eventually he wouldn’t need as many houses and apartments”, they revealed.