Bruce Willis retires due to illness: what is aphasia

Bruce Willis, 67, ends his career due to an illness: the actor suffers from aphasia. The star’s family announces Willis’ step backwards: the pathology affects cognitive activities. The actor’s story turns the spotlight on aphasia. The pathology, explains the San Donato Group in particular from its website, is an acquired language disorder that compromises its daily use. Only speech therapy is currently able to cure this pathology.

“Aphasia is a disorder that concerns one of the most characteristic functions of the human being, that is language which, by definition, is one of the highest human capacities, because it allows us to convey and exchange information, allowing the creation of thought, distinguishing us from other Living beings “, explains Professor Cecilia Perin, Head of the Clinicalized Operative Unit for Specialized Brain Injury Rehabilitation at the Zucchi Clinical Institutes in Carate Brianza.

Aphasia is normally considered an ‘acquired disorder’, resulting from the loss of a learned function which is characterized by the inability to articulate and understand words. “A person with aphasia does not understand what is being said and cannot produce complete meaningful sentences that allow communication. Furthermore, he is unable to read, write and do calculations, as writing and arithmetic skills are connected with the function of language ”, continues Professor Cecilia Perin.

“The causes are variable, primarily stroke and head trauma; in these cases suddenly one is no longer able to understand and speak; other causes are brain tumors and here the beginnings are subacute. Finally, there are progressive episodes as in degenerative diseases ”, adds the specialist.

Aphasia was particularly studied at the end of the 19th century by the French neurologist and surgeon Paul Pierre Broca, who understood the correlation between brain damage and this disorder. From there, subsequent observations were added capable of identifying, in 90% of cases, the damage in the left hemisphere of the brain, specialized in the functions of language and, specifically, in the frontal and temporal lobe which are the main specific areas for this. function.

Based on the brain area where the damage is present, it is possible to understand what type of aphasia it is, which is then classified by an examination called Language Exam. We speak of Broca’s Aphasia or Espressiva when the ability to produce isolated words and sentences is mainly impaired, while comprehension is more preserved. It is most frequently associated with damage in the frontal area of ​​the left hemisphere.

Wernicke or Receptive aphasia is diagnosed when language comprehension is primarily impaired, the patient fails to understand words and phrases, and word production is characterized by so-called ‘neologisms’, and occurs when the damage is in the temporal area of ​​the left hemisphere.

Global aphasia is the most severe form where speech production, processing and understanding itself are compromised. It is caused by extensive lesions of the left hemisphere and underlying deep structures.

In progressive aphasia, the disorder begins slowly and constitutes the first manifestation of dementia: “the patient begins to no longer find the right words to insert in conversations, he becomes anomic, and they insert themselves in the sentences of the passepartout words with scarce and little incisive references up to to slowly lose the ability to communicate ”, explains Professor Perin.

Aphasia is a disease that can only be cured through speech therapy rehabilitation. There are speech therapy rehabilitation techniques and different approaches that aim to improve the aphasic person’s ability to use language and reduce harm.

Rehabilitation treatment can begin as early as the first few weeks after the traumatic event. After a few weeks it is possible to do an in-depth evaluation and typify the aphasic disorder, then the rehabilitation intervention will start aimed at resetting the pronunciation and production of words, understanding and repetition of the same.

In progressive aphasia, the treatment is more problematic, because it occurs in subjects with forms of dementia that get worse over time and where there is no treatment protocol.

The San Donato Group highlights that a determining factor is the will and determination of the aphasic subject and the support of the family. Healthcare professionals, rehabilitation workers, family members and friends must have a serene, welcoming and sharing attitude.