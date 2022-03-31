Bruce Willis retires from acting due to aphasia: What is this condition? | Univision Health News

The actor Bruce Willis retires from acting after being diagnosed with aphasiaa condition that affects cognitive and communication skills, her family revealed on social media.
“We want to share that our dear Bruce has been experiencing health issues and recently was diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities”, wrote his daughter, Rumer Willis, on Instagram, where he explains that “as a consequence of this and after great consideration”, the actor of Hard to Kill he will “retire from the career that has meant so much to him.”
Willis’ daughter admitted that these are “very difficult” times for the family and that they wanted to share it with fans because they know how much the actor means to them.
“As Bruce always says: ‘live it’ and together we plan to do just that,” concludes the young woman in the post she signs with the actor’s ex-wife, Demi Moore, their daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, as well as his current wife , Ema and her daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.
The news comes shortly after Bruce Willis turned 67 on March 19, when his ex, actress Demi Moore honored him with a post on his social networks. “Grateful for our extended family,” she wrote alongside a photo of the actor on the occasion.
What is aphasia?
According to the Mayo Clinic, aphasia is a neurological syndrome that essentially affects the ability to communicate.
Those who suffer from it usually have Trouble expressing your thoughts and understanding or finding words.
According to the National Institutes of Health, it is estimated that in the United States more than a million people suffer from aphasia and that some 180 thousand acquire it each year.
Warning signs include: visual problems, sudden headache, sudden confusion, or trouble speaking and understanding.
Is there a cure for Bruce Willis’s aphasia?
While there is no cure for aphasia and these communication problems often last a long time, the National Aphasia Association advises that most people get better over time, especially if they participate in speech therapy.
Family support is often a crucial component in treating aphasia because everyone must learn the best way to communicate with their loved one.