Bruce Willis Retires From Acting Due to Illness – Movie News

The actor has been dedicated to ‘direct-to-video’ for a long time and has forgotten about the big productions. Now the cause is known. Still, he has eight tapes ready to be released.

Years ago Bruce Willis’s career had taken a strange turn, with direct-to-video films and far from the quality to which he had us accustomed. Now the reason is known. the actor of Crystal jungle has declared that he suffers from aphasia, a language disorder that affects the ability to communicate. This has been made public from the family’s social networks.

To the incredible fans of Bruce, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is walking away from the career that has meant so much to him.

It is what your daughter has written, Rumer Willis, on his Instagram profile, who has added that the actor has the full support of his closest core. “This is a truly challenging time for our family and we are so grateful for his continued love, compassion and support. We’re going through this as a strong family unit and we wanted to include his fans because we know how much he means to you, just like you do to him.. As Bruce always says, “Live it big” and together we plan to do just that.”

The aphasia It is characterized by difficulty with language, usually caused by stroke, severe head injury, brain tumor, and progressive neurological conditions such as dementia.

The latest roles that Bruce Willis has starred in have generated a lot of curiosity among his followers. Since 2015, he has chained roles in low-budget films that have not been released on the big screen.. Some of his latest works are Cosmic Sin, On the trail of the murderer or Without escape, none of which exceed 10% in valuations. This professional diversion has been hotly debated lately, since it has been nominated for the Razzie in its own category, and perhaps for that reason the family has decided to clarify the situation.

From the words of Rumi Willis, we understand that the diagnosis is recent, but there has been talk of a possible actor disorder for some time. In 2015 she signed on to appear on Cafe Society, by Woody Allen, but, after shooting some scenes, he left the project. Officially, it was said that it was due to scheduling problems – he was doing a Broadway play at the same time – although there were rumors about his difficulty in filming the scenes.

Audiences’ Top 10 Bruce Willis Movies

None of this erases the fact that Bruce Willis has participated in such memorable productions as The fifth element, 12 monkeys, Armageddon, pulp fiction and of course, Crystal jungle. Since she rose to fame for Moonlight in 1985, Willis has not stopped until becoming a key figure in the action genre, in addition to giving us other mythical interpretations such as his role in friends or your job at The sixth Sense.

The fact that he has announced his retirement does not mean that we will stop seeing him immediately. The actor still has eight films ready to be released, although you can not expect big titles. Among them, we find the sequel to fortressa tape with John Travolta entitled Paradise City and whiteelephant, where he participates with Olga Kurylenko, Michael Rooker and John Malkovich.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter