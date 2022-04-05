Bruce Willis sells his properties to combat aphasia

The renowned American actor Bruce Willis revealed through close sources that he suffers from aphasia, a disease that affects cognitive abilities and makes it difficult to understand and speak. In addition, they stated that he decided to sell his properties around the world to pay for his medical treatment and spend more time with his family in California. “He has been preparing for this moment for a long time,” they mentioned.

On March 30, he surprised the entertainment world when he announced his retirement from the big screen. “He knew that eventually he would not need multiple properties and that instead of him he would need to live safely surrounded by his family,” they expressed from the intimate environment of the artist.

Aphasia is known as a disease that derives from cerebrovascular accidents or other brain traumas, causing difficulty in speaking and understanding what is said and written. This condition is more common than Parkinson’s or multiple sclerosis, however, it turns out to be less well known. Early diagnosis and intervention is key to starting language therapy with the aim of developing a communication system for when the patient’s speech stops failing.

Other Hollywood celebrities also suffered from this disease, the star of “Games of Thrones”, Emilia Clarke, revealed that she suffered two brain aneurysms that put her life in danger and after being operated on, she went through the disease of aphasia. On the other hand, the actress Sharon Stone had a stroke that also led to a cognitive disorder until her recovery.

Health professionals classify the disease into four types:

expressive aphasia: knows what he wants to say, but has difficulty expressing himself through speech or writing.

receptive aphasia: he can emit a message by voice or he can read a piece of writing, but he does not make sense of what he reads or hears.

anomic aphasia: has trouble using the right words or describing objects, places, or situations.

Overall aphasia: cannot speak, understand what is said to him, read or write.