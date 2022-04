Bruce Willis sells his properties to pay for his illness

Bruce Willis announced that he was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a serious cognitive disorder that affects his ability to speak, write and communicate. It was a surprise news that shook the entertainment world. However, it is now known that the actor had been preparing for this moment for quite some time.

In a Page Six article, sources close to the Hollywood icon revealed that Willis sold several of his properties in recent years, raising nearly $65 million, knowing he would need the money when his health began to decline. .

“He has been preparing for this moment for a long time. He knew that the day would come when his health would deteriorate, “confirmed a close actor. In this way, the protagonist of The Sixth Sense he understood that he would not need so many residences to live, but rather a place where he could receive the attention of his closest circle.

“In addition, he knew that eventually he would not need multiple properties and would instead require living in a safe environment surrounded by his family. Knowing that he sold most of his real estate in recent years, it is clear that she has been preparing to simplify his life for some time, ”added the source.

After a successful career that spanned four decades, Willis generated more than $5 billion at the worldwide box office. Last year, the actor released eight films and managed to record another important number of tapes that should be released in 2022 and 2023, which will mark the end of his career.

