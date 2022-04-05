Bruce Willis sells properties to pay for aphasia

Following the announcement of the withdrawal of Bruce Willis of acting, due to a cognitive disease that affects the ability to speak, write and communicatecalled aphasia, it was revealed that the actor has been preparing for the moment for some time.

Page Six He reported that several sources close to the actor revealed that Willis has been selling several of the properties in recent years, and with this he has managed to collect around 65 million dollars.

Someone close to the actor expressed, “He has been preparing for this moment for a long time. He knew the day would come when his health would deteriorate.”

They confirmed that the actor realized that he did not need so many residences to live, but a place where he could receive the attention of his closest circle.

“In addition, he knew that eventually he would not need multiple properties and would instead require living in a safe environment surrounded by his family. Knowing that she sold most of her estate in recent years, it is clear that he has been preparing to simplify his life for some time, “added the source.

During the four decades of his career, the actor Bruce Willis generated more than five billion dollars at the box office worldwide. In 2021, the actor premiered eight films and also recorded a significant number of tapes that would be released in 2022 and 2025, which mark the end of his career.