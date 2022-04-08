Bruce Willis sick: how his wife, Emma Heming, helps him on a daily basis

Suffering from aphasia, a language disorder, Bruce Willis, now retired, can count on the support of his wife, Emma Heming.

The news has caused a stir among many fans of the star of diehard. On Wednesday, March 30, the family of Bruce Willis announced on Instagram that the 67-year-old actor was ending his career. A decision all the more sudden as the revelation that accompanies it, that of his aphasia, a neurological disorder that alters language. A pathology that would explain his gradual withdrawal from leading projects. Despite these sad circumstances, Bruce Willis can count on the support of his large family. Sources close to the star told People that his wife, Emma Hemingdoes not skimp on the means to take care of her husband.

Very affected by the diagnosis of the father of her two daughters, Evelyn, seven, and Mabel ten, the fashion designer and model wished “hold on” for them, reports People. To take care of Bruce Willis, Emma Heming calls on specialists, “several professionals help him“, confide the sources again. Daily help supported by “a home helper” on which the young woman can count to take care of the one who has shared her life since 2009. The latter made sure that he sees “the best doctors” since the knowledge of his aphasia. This little-recognized disorder is not to be taken lightly since it affects, in some cases, writing, in addition to the ability to express oneself orally, and can affect up to to understanding language.

Bruce Willis supported from all sides

Messages of support from moviegoers and Hollywood alike have been pouring in since March 30. Leading actor of the 80s, 90s and 2000s, the career of Bruce Willis, punctuated by great successes, marked many spectators. In the face of so much kindness, Emma Heming wanted to personally thank those close to the family and the fansin a message posted in story on Instagram Thursday, March 31: “Your love, support, compassion and prayers really help. I am grateful. Thank you from the heart.“, she wrote. Follower of Instagram, the Willis family, who says “united” and remains united in this ordeal, will not fail to give news of the actor.

