Bruce Willis suffered a blow to the head 20 years ago on a set and that could cause aphasia

An accident that Bruce Willis suffered on filming 20 years ago became relevant these days as this would have had to do with the medical diagnosis that made him retire from acting at 67 years old.

The actor suffers from aphasia, which is basically a language problem with which the person was not born, a condition that could be caused by the strong blow to the head he suffered in that incident two decades ago.

A source close to the famous actor revealed that this accident brought him some consequences in the short and long term, although few people knew about his health condition.

The announcement about his retirement was made on March 30, through a statement published by his daughter Rumer and his ex-wife Demi Moore on Instagram. And it is that since aphasia directly affects the functions of speech, it would be extremely difficult for the actor to continue his career.

In addition to the countless messages of encouragement that various figures and users dedicated to him on the networks, some striking data about the professional and private life of the actor began to come to light that the public was unaware of until now.

A source close to Bruce gave his testimony and mentioned the accident that occurred in 2002. The American was in the middle of filming “Tears of the Sun”, the film in which he played Lieutenant Walters, when he suffered the impact of a projectile on his forehead after a detonation of pyrotechnics in the studio.

The fact did not go unnoticed since, later, Willis began to suffer “extreme mental, physical and emotional pain”, according to the source revealed to The Sun. As a result of this, the actor sued Revolution Studios, one of the companies that participated in the production of the tape.

The relationship between the accident and diagnosed aphasia is simply a hypothesis, since the disorder can develop as a result of different factors. Beyond the conjectures about the origin, the truth is that over the years the interpreter’s cognitive problems became present and intensified, especially in the last five years.

According to the statements of Stuart F. Wilson, who was his stunt double for 17 years, Willis’s difficulties were very noticeable in recent months.

“Sometimes when you talked to him, he seemed off track. The rest thought it meant nothing, but inside you wondered if other things were happening, ”he told the press.

In addition, he assured that the actor knew that something was happening to him and that is why he underwent different tests, but he had no idea what it was.

Willis, already knowing the extent of his illness, began to put some of his properties up for sale some time ago, not motivated by money but by the desire for a more peaceful lifestyle closer to his family.

Bruce Willis isn’t the first and probably won’t be the last actor to deal with such a disorder. These are just five familiar faces that have seen his career affected by cognitive problems:

– Frankie Muniz: The actor remembered for his participation in the series “Malcolm in the middle” suffered concussions from a young age, which took their toll on him until 2012, when he had two brain accidents, which finally hit his memory hard, at degree of having forgotten the filming of the comedy series.

– Brad Pitt: The actor publicly commented in 2013 that he suffers from prosopagnosia, a disease with neurobiological origin, which prevents him from recognizing people’s faces.

However, he has continued his career, even without having a specific treatment for his condition.

“Sometimes for me this is a nightmare. People began to think that he was conceited with them when he asked them: ‘Where do we know each other from?’ ”, The actor commented that year.

– Jim Carrey: At the time he became the highest paid actor in the Hollywood industry with an accumulated fortune, among all his productions, of approximately 80 million dollars, however, he has had to live with bipolar disorder, which is characterized by very acute states of euphoria followed by episodes of deep depression.

– Michael J. Fox: Remembered for his role as Marty McFly in the “Back to the Future” trilogy, J. Fox announced his retirement in 2000 due to deterioration caused by Parkinson’s, one of the most common neurological disorders, which affects the production of a hormone called dopamine, which allows movements to be made voluntarily, so that those who suffer from it cannot control their body.

However, the actor did not completely leave his acting work and it was not until 2020 that he announced his final retirement.

– Megan Fox: Considered one of the sexiest women in the Hollywood industry, remembered for her role in “Transformers”, she suffers from one of the most severe disorders, schizophrenia. This disorder is suffered by 1% of the world population and the actress recognized in 2009 that she suffered from some psychological illness, without knowing at that time what it was.

