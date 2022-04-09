Bruce Willis: the first images after announcing his retirement due to aphasia

The couple was very much in love on social networks (Photo: IG @emmahemingwillis)

Bruce Willis has been one of the most endearing actors in Hollywood, as he has won the hearts of the public with roles like the one he starred in Armageddonbut in the same way he is usually remembered for starring in action movies like Duro to kill or suspense films like The sixth Sense.

It is for the above that after the artist reported his retirement from the industry because fhave been diagnosed with aphasiaa brain disease that affects the ability to understand or communicate, both his fans and peers in the middle were stunned.

Now it was his wife, Emma Heming, who shared from his social networks the first images that show the actor after the complicated decision he made.

“Mom and dad in their favorite habitat”, can be read in the description of the publication in Instagram.

Emma and Bruce Willis together (Photo: IG @emmahemingwillis)

Thus, in the photographs Emma is seen wearing jeans and brown boots sitting on a log while smiling and seeing Bruce. For her part, The 67-year-old actor poses in an orange vest, shirt and jeans. Both are in what appears to be a forest and they look completely in love.

The post that already has more than 31 thousand likes, was quickly filled with comments and many of them were from good wishes for the couple.

“My dear Emma, ​​I think of you and wish you all the best,” wrote Simona Krainova.

One user also added: “I recognize those eyes, I saw the same ones in my dad when he was diagnosed at 59 years old. I hug you and your family with all my heart and hope that this path is full of good things that will overshadow the pain”.

Bruce Willis’ family released a statement (Photo: IG @emmahemingwillis)

And it is that just a week ago, the family of the protagonist of protected witness They issued a statement announcing the difficult times they are going through. Willis.

“To the incredible fans of Bruce, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and he was recently diagnosed with aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is walking away from the career that has meant so much to him,” said Emma, ​​Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

Similarly, it was deepened that they decided to share the news with Bruce’s fans because they have also been with the artist throughout his career.

“This is a truly challenging time for our family and we are so grateful for your continued love, compassion and support. We’re going through this as a strong family unit. and we wanted to include his fans because we know how much he means to you, just like you do to him.”

Bruce Willis was honored by Stallone (Photo: Ig @officialslystallone)

At the end of the announcement, the family mentioned that they are trying to live in the moment and doing their best for the celebrity’s well-being.

“As Bruce always says, “live it up” (live in the moment) and together we plan to do just that.”

One of the actors who sent a moving message to Bruce as soon as he heard the news was actor Sylvester Stallone, who paid tribute to his friend from his account Instagram.

“We know each other from a long way, I pray for the best for you and your beautiful family”wrote the actor who collaborated in The Indestructibles with Willis.

