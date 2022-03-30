Bruce Willis ‘walking away’ from acting after aphasia diagnosis

Actor Bruce Willis, 67, is “walking away” from acting after his aphasia diagnosis. His family released a statement regarding the action star’s health problems and his future in acting.

Bruce Willis’ family releases statement about his health problems

On March 30, Bruce’s wife of 13 years, Emma Heming Willis, posted a post on Instagram on behalf of the entire Willis family about Bruce’s health issues. Check out the Instagram post below:

