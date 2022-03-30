Bruce Willis ‘walking away’ from acting after aphasia diagnosis

Actor Bruce Willis, 67, is “walking away” from acting after his aphasia diagnosis. His family released a statement regarding the action star’s health problems and his future in acting.

Bruce Willis’ family releases statement about his health problems

On March 30, Bruce’s wife of 13 years, Emma Heming Willis, posted a post on Instagram on behalf of the entire Willis family about Bruce’s health issues. Check out the Instagram post below:

The caption reads: “To Bruce’s incredible fans, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and was recently diagnosed with aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive abilities.”

Bruce Willis is ‘walking away’ from acting

The Willis family revealed in their statement: “As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is walking away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

The statement continues: “This is a truly challenging time for our family and we are so grateful for your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit and we wanted to engage the fans of him because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

The post concludes: “As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that. With love, Emma, ​​Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn”

Known for his decades-long acting career in Hollywood, Bruce frequently plays the lead in major blockbuster action films such as die hard franchise and Armageddon. The Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner is also known for his iconic roles in pulp fiction, The fifth elementand The sixth Sense.

What is the diagnosis of Bruce Willis, aphasia?

According to John Hopkins Medicine, “Aphasia is a language disorder caused by damage to a specific area of ​​the brain that controls the expression and comprehension of language. Aphasia leaves a person unable to communicate effectively with others.

Aphasia is usually caused by a stroke, head injury, brain tumor, infection, or dementia. Sometimes treatments such as speech therapy can help restore speech and language function. According to the site, some people with aphasia “recover completely without treatment.”

Bruce is not the first actor to be diagnosed with aphasia. Other actors like Sharon Stone, Emilia Clarke and Randy Travis have also been diagnosed at some point.

Bruce has quite a few movies scheduled for release in 2022 despite his condition. Strength: Sniper’s Eye and the wrong place are two action movies with Bruce as the protagonist that will be released this summer.

