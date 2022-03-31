Bruce Willis: what is aphasia, the disease that caused the retirement of the famous actor

31 March 2022, 01:00 GMT

image source, Getty Images Caption, Actor Bruce Willis has appeared in dozens of films since the 1980s. His family announced his retirement after being diagnosed with aphasia.

Bruce Willis surprised his fans on Wednesday with his unexpected retirement from acting, after his family announced that he was diagnosed with aphasia.

Although the symptoms of this disease are varied, in general terms it is a cognitive disorder that prevents a person from correctly understanding language.

Those who suffer from it may have difficulty speaking, writing or reading.

Willis, 67, famous for films like “Die Hard” and who has appeared in dozens of films since the 1980s, did not disclose the reasons for his aphasia.

In a statement, his family said only that his “cognitive abilities” were affected.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so grateful for your continued love,” says the press release from his relatives.

How is this disease identified and what are its causes?

image source, Getty Images Caption, Willis with his three daughters, his wife (second from right) and his ex-wife (second from left).

Symptoms

Speech problems are the most common symptoms of aphasia, according to England’s National Health Service (NHS) website.

Patients may make constant mistakes in the use of words, such as making the wrong sounds.

While they talk, they could also choose words that do not make sense when put together.

The same could happen when they write or interpret another person’s message.

This condition, which could occur along with other disorders such as impaired vision, mobility or memory, does not have an impact on intelligence who suffers from it.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Strokes are the most common cause of aphasia.

The NHS classifies the disease as ‘expressive’ or ‘receptive’. This will depend on whether a patient has trouble understanding language or expressing themselves.

However, “most people who have some sort of speech impairment will have difficulty writing, reading and perhaps listening,” says the same source.

Causes

According to the Mayo Clinic in the United Statesthe condition “often comes on suddenly” after a stroke.

This involves a “blockage or rupture of a blood vessel in the brain.” Then, the “lack of blood supply to the brain leads to cell death or damage to regions that control language.”

But also a tumor, infection or degenerative process in the brain could cause aphasia.

“In these cases, aphasia often occurs with other types of cognitive problems, such as memory problems or confusion,” says the Minnesota-based health center.

Aphasia is not necessarily permanent. There could be temporary episodes as a result of migraines, seizures or ischemic attacks.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Speech therapy is the most common way to treat aphasia. Treatment could be in person or remote.

Treatment

After aphasia is diagnosed by a doctor, the common treatment is speech therapy.

The NHS indicates that this treatment could be individual or group, in person or through a computer, but always led by a speech therapist.

“Aphasia therapy aims to improve a person’s ability to communicate by helping them use their remaining language skills, regain the ability to speak as much as possible, and learn other forms of communication, such as gestures, images or the use of electronic devices”, says, for its part, the National Institute for the Deaf and other Communication Disorders of the United States.

Results may vary from person to person. “Most people have some degree of recovery, and others make a full recovery,” states the NHS.

Those who have suffered a cerebrovascular incident have a greater chance of recovering compared to a person with a progressive degenerative disease, adds the entity.

image source, Getty Images