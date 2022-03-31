Bruce Willis: what is aphasia, the disease that caused the retirement of the famous actor

Actor Bruce Willis has appeared in dozens of films since the 1980s. His family announced his retirement after being diagnosed with aphasia.

Bruce Willis surprised his fans on Wednesday with his unexpected retirement from acting, after his family announced that he was diagnosed with aphasia.

Although the symptoms of this disease are varied, in general terms it is a cognitive disorder that prevents a person from correctly understanding language.

Those who suffer from it may have difficulty speaking, writing or reading.

Willis, 67, famous for films like “Die Hard” and who has appeared in dozens of films since the 1980s, did not disclose the reasons for his aphasia.

