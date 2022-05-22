Bruce Willis’ wife acknowledges how hard it is to care for her husband after diagnosing him with aphasia

Cso two months after announcing the withdrawal from the cinema of one of the action heroes of the 80s and 90s, Bruce Willishis wife assures that the aphasia of the actor and the care he needs are complicating his mental health. Nevertheless, the model Emma Heming She does not consider it appropriate to call her a “hero” and admits that it is “hard” to attend the “decline” of her partner.

In statements to The Bump, Bruce Willis’s wife defines as “a challenge” the moment that the interpreter received the diagnosis that forced him to make the decision to retire. “I put the needs of my family above my own, which I discovered doesn’t make me any kind of heroine“, He assures in the aforementioned medium.

The model states that the care of both the actor and the children they both have in common are taking their toll, both your mental and general health: “And I wasn’t being helpful to anyone in my family. Someone told me, not long ago, that when you take too much care of someone, you end up not taking care of yourself. That stopped me in my tracks and really snapped at me,” reveals Emma Heming.

For this reason, the wife of Bruce Willis confesses that now she tries to spend more time on their own “basic needs”. “It’s a time where I can unplug and do something that I know makes me feel good overall,” she says. In addition, it reveals that little by little learn to “be a mother” and believes it’s crucial to “find something that makes you feel good” and build from there.

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming have been married since 2009 and have two daughters together: Mabel Ray (10) and Evelyn Penn (8). Both gave each other the ‘yes, I want’ in a ceremony attended by the actor’s ex, Demi Mooreand 10 years later they renewed their vows in a heartfelt event.