Bruce Willis’ wife shares new video of the actor

The 5 Best Bruce Willis Movies, According To IMDb 1:00

(CNN) — Bruce Willis stays fit as he deals with his aphasia diagnosis.



His wife, Emma Heming Willis, recently posted a video on the Instastory portion of her verified Instagram account of the actor shooting baskets with other men.

“I see you BeeDub,” he wrote in the caption of the video.

Willis’ retirement from acting was announced in March after he was diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that affects a person’s cognitive abilities.

In an interview with The Bump published this month, Heming Willis said he struggles “to carve out time for self-care every day” while taking care of his family, which includes his two young daughters, Evelyn and Mabel.

“That amount of caring for everyone else in my household had taken a toll on my mental health and my overall health, and it was serving no one in my family,” she said. “Someone told me not long ago that when you take too much care of someone, you end up taking too little care of yourself. That stopped me in my tracks and really resonated with me.”