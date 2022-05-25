Entertainment

Bruce Willis’ wife shares new video of the actor

Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 7 1 minute read

The 5 Best Bruce Willis Movies, According To IMDb 1:00

(CNN) — Bruce Willis stays fit as he deals with his aphasia diagnosis.

His wife, Emma Heming Willis, recently posted a video on the Instastory portion of her verified Instagram account of the actor shooting baskets with other men.

“I see you BeeDub,” he wrote in the caption of the video.

Willis’ retirement from acting was announced in March after he was diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that affects a person’s cognitive abilities.

In an interview with The Bump published this month, Heming Willis said he struggles “to carve out time for self-care every day” while taking care of his family, which includes his two young daughters, Evelyn and Mabel.

“That amount of caring for everyone else in my household had taken a toll on my mental health and my overall health, and it was serving no one in my family,” she said. “Someone told me not long ago that when you take too much care of someone, you end up taking too little care of yourself. That stopped me in my tracks and really resonated with me.”

Source link

Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 7 1 minute read

Related Articles

Johnny Depp calls Amber Heard’s accusations ‘crazy’

45 seconds ago

Hollywood reacts to Uvalde, Texas shooting

12 mins ago

Drake responds to Pusha T, who says he is banned in Canada because of him

13 mins ago

Convicted producer Raphy Pina hospitalized | entertainment

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button