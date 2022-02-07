Bruce Willis with a separate category dominates the Razzie Awards, which reward the worst of cinema

The nominations for the Razzie Awards have been announced: this time a special category of the award has been created for Bruce Willis which includes his 8 films from 2021. All nominations from 2022.

As custom dictates, two days before the announcement of the Oscar nominationsthose of the less coveted have arrived Raidswhich traditionally reward ithe worst of American cinema. His “darlings” in the past have been actors like John Travolta, Adam Sandler And Nicolas Cagebut this time it was to beat everyone Bruce Willisengaged in a series of B-movies one worse than the other, which he got the establishment of a special category dedicated to him. Between worst supporting actors obviously could not miss Jared Leto for his incomprehensible performance in House of Gucci (for which, surprisingly and incomprehensibly, he also obtained a nomination at the Screen Actors Guild Awards), also included in the category worst couple. And there is also some for Amy Adams… This year, it should be noted, has not been awarded no Reedeming Award, which is the award to someone previously nominated for the Raids who redeemed himself with a good performance. Following the nominations, some of which are very funny.

Razzie Awards 2022: all nominations:

WORST FILM: Diana the Musical (The Netflix Version), Infinite , Karen , Space Jam: New Legends , The woman at the window

(The Netflix Version), , , , WORST ACTOR: Scott Eastwood for Dangerous , Roe Hartrampf Prince Charles in Diana the Musical , LeBron James for Space Jam: New Legends , Ben Platt for Dear Evan Hansen , Mark Wahlberg for Infinite

for , Prince Charles in , for , for , for WORST ACTRESS: Amy Adams for The woman at the window , Jeanna de Waal for Diana the Musical , Megan Fox for Midnight in the Switchgrass , Taryn Manning for Karen , Ruby Rose for Vanquish

for , for , for , for , for WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Amy Adams for Dear Evan Hansen , Sophie Cookson for Infinite , Erin Davie Camilla in Diana the Musical , Judy Kaye both as Queen Elizabeth and as Barbara Cartland in Diana the Musical , Taryn Manning for Every Last One of Them

for , for , Camilla in , both as Queen Elizabeth and as Barbara Cartland in , for WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Ben Affleck for The Last Duel , Nick Cannon for The Misfits , Mel Gibson for Dangerous , Gareth Keegan such as James Hewitt, a muscled horse breeder in Diana the Musical , Jared Leto for House of Gucci

for , for , for , such as James Hewitt, a muscled horse breeder in , for WORST PERFORMANCE OF BRUCE WILLIS IN A MOVIE OF 2021: (special category): Bruce Willis for American Siege Bruce Willis for Apex Bruce Willis for Cosmic Sin Bruce Willis for Deadlock Bruce Willis for Fortress Bruce Willis for Midnight in the Switchgrass Bruce Willis for Out of Death Bruce Willis for Survive the Game

Bruce Willis for Bruce Willis for Bruce Willis for Bruce Willis for Bruce Willis for Bruce Willis for Bruce Willis for WORST SCREEN TORQUE: Any clumsy cast member and any weakly written and choreographed musical number of Diana The Musical , LeBron James and any animated Warner character that dribbles in Space Jam: New Legends , Jared Leto and his latex face weight, his nerdy clothes and his ridiculous accent for House of Gucci , Ben Platt and any other characters who acts like Platt when he sings 24/7 is Normal in Dear Evan Hansen , Tom & Jerry (aka Grattachecca and Fighetto) in Tom and Jerry .

clumsy cast member and any weakly written and choreographed musical number of , that dribbles in , weight, his nerdy clothes and his ridiculous accent for , who acts like Platt when he sings in , (aka Grattachecca and Fighetto) in . WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF OR SEQUEL: Karen (involuntary remake of Cruella ), Space Jam: New Legends , Tom & Jerry , Twist (rap remake of Oliver Twist ), The woman at the window (rip-off de The window on the courtyard )

(involuntary remake of ), , , (rap remake of ), (rip-off de ) WORST DIRECTOR: Christopher Ashley for Diana the Musical , Stephen Chbosky for Dear Evan Hansen , “Coke” Daniels for Karen , Renny Harlin for The Misfits , Joe Wright for The woman at the window

for , for , for , for , for WORST SCRIPT: Diana the Musical from Joe DiPietrosongs and lyrics by Pietro’s And David Bryan, Karen from “Coke” Daniels, The Misfits from Kurt Wimmer And Robert Hennysubject of Henny, Twist from John Wrathall & Sally Collettwith Matthew Parkhill, Michael Lindley, Tom Grass & Kevin Lehane from an “Original Idea” by David & Keith Lynch And Simon Thomas, The woman at the window from Tracy Lettsfrom the novel by AJ Finn.

The Razzie Awards will be awarded next March 26. We leave you with trailer of one of the performances for which Bruce Willis is a candidate, Cosmic Sin.