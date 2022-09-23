Bruna Biancardi destroys a new rumor about his split with Neymar

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG: top 10 of the best scorers in history

As revealed last August on our site, Neymar Jr and Bruna Biancardi are no longer in a relationship. After almost a year together and an idyll that stretched from Brazil to Paris via Ibiza, the PSG star and the influencer separated at the beginning of the summer. A separation on good terms, without betrayal on the part of Neymar but linked to the difficulty of a story from a distance.

There has never been a ‘Bruna’ war for Neymar

Lately, a new rumor has flourished in Brazil: Neymar would have broken his affair with Bruna Biancardi… in the hope of returning with his former girlfriend Bruna Marquezine. A version that “BB” took the time to destroy in an Instagram discussion:

“It was so baseless that I just didn’t process/read it. I think it’s sad to create a rivalry between two women and incite hatred against one of them, just because they were related to the same person. We are in 2022 (…) I have not been in a relationship for a while and no, there has been no deception. Don’t believe everything that is said. I have a lot of affection for Neymar and the whole family. Please stop involving my name, thank you! “, she dropped a few days ago.