Bruna Marquezine: Neymar’s ex dazzles at Burberry, with Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex: the slideshow
1 / 41
Bruna Marquezine: Neymar’s ex dazzles at Burberry, with Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex
2 / 41
Neymar Jr. and his partner Bruna Marquezine attend the Off White “Spring/Summer Ready-to-Wear Collection” fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. © Veeren/CVS/Bestimage
© Purepeople BestImage, Veeren
3 / 41
Bruna Marquezine – Arrivals at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 show during London Fashion Week, UK, September 26, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage
4 / 41
Bruna Marquezine – Arrivals at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 show during London Fashion Week, UK, September 26, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage
5 / 41
Camila Morrone – Arrivals at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 show during London Fashion Week, UK, September 26, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage
6 / 41
Kanye West – Celebrities attend the Burberry show during London Fashion Week on September 26, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage
7 / 41
Naomi Campbell – Burberry “Spring/Summer 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection” show during London Fashion Week (LFW), September 26, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage
8 / 41
Anna Wintour – Celebrities attend the Burberry show during London Fashion Week on September 26, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage
9 / 41
Bella Hadid – Celebrities attend the Burberry show during London Fashion Week on September 26, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage
10 / 41
Irina Shayk – Celebrities attend the Burberry show during London Fashion Week on September 26, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage
11 / 41
Winnie Harlow – Arrivals at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 show during London Fashion Week, UK, September 26, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage
12 / 41
Erykah Badu, – Celebrities attend the Burberry show during London Fashion Week on September 26, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage
13 / 41
Bruna Marquezine – Arrivals at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 show during London Fashion Week, UK, September 26, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage
14 / 41
Bruna Marquezine – Arrivals at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 show during London Fashion Week, UK, September 26, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage
15 / 41
Stormzy – Arrivals at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 show during London Fashion Week, UK, September 26, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage
16 / 41
Camila Morrone – Arrivals at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 show during London Fashion Week, UK, September 26, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage
17 / 41
Camila Morrone – Arrivals at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 show during London Fashion Week, UK, September 26, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage
18 / 41
Sabrina Elba – Arrivals at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 show during London Fashion Week, UK, September 26, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage
19 / 41
Sabrina Elba – Arrivals at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 show during London Fashion Week, UK, September 26, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage
20 / 41
Winnie Harlow – Arrivals at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 show during London Fashion Week, UK, September 26, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage
21 / 41
Winnie Harlow – Arrivals at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 show during London Fashion Week, UK, September 26, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage
22 / 41
Winnie Harlow – Arrivals at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 show during London Fashion Week, UK, September 26, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage
23 / 41
Maya Jama – Arrivals at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 show during London Fashion Week, UK, September 26, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage
24 / 41
Irina Shayk – Burberry “Spring/Summer 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection” show during London Fashion Week (LFW), September 26, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage
25 / 41
Kanye West – Celebrities attend the Burberry show during London Fashion Week on September 26, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage
26 / 41
Maya Jama – Arrivals at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 show during London Fashion Week, UK, September 26, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage
27 / 41
Lara Stone – Arrivals at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 show during London Fashion Week, UK, September 26, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage
28 / 41
Camila Morrone – Arrivals at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 show during London Fashion Week, UK, September 26, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage
29 / 41
Irina Shayk – Celebrities attend the Burberry show during London Fashion Week on September 26, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage
30 / 41
Bella Hadid – Burberry “Spring/Summer 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection” show during London Fashion Week (LFW), September 26, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage
31 / 41
Irina Shayk – Celebrities attend the Burberry show during London Fashion Week on September 26, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage
32 / 41
Naomi Campbell – Burberry “Spring/Summer 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection” show during London Fashion Week (LFW), September 26, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage
33 / 41
Normani – Arrivals at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 show during London Fashion Week, UK, September 26, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage
34 / 41
Bella Hadid – Celebrities attend the Burberry show during London Fashion Week on September 26, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage
35 / 41
Anna Wintour – Celebrities attend the Burberry show during London Fashion Week on September 26, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage
36 / 41
Stormzy – Arrivals at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 show during London Fashion Week, UK, September 26, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage
37 / 41
Lori Harvey – Arrivals at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 show during London Fashion Week, UK, September 26, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage
38 / 41
Erykah Badu, – Celebrities attend the Burberry show during London Fashion Week on September 26, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage
39 / 41
Bella Hadid – Burberry “Spring/Summer 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection” show during London Fashion Week (LFW), September 26, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage
40 / 41
Irina Shayk, – Burberry “Spring/Summer 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection” show during London Fashion Week (LFW), September 26, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage
41 / 41
Bella Hadid – Burberry “Spring/Summer 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection” show during London Fashion Week (LFW), September 26, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage