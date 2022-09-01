Brunello Cucinelli points to a “record” exercise after doubling profits in the first half

The prestigious fashion house Brunello Cucinelli, an Italian firm founded by the designer and businessman of the same name in 1978 and whose roots are rooted in the small town of Solomeo, presented this past August 30 its accounts for the first half of its 2022 fiscal year. Six-month period ended on June 30, which the company has managed to complete with maximum records, both in terms of income and profits, thus reinforcing this sweet moment that luxury fashion seems to be experiencing in general, as well as in particular the brands themselves. trusts that the management of the house manages with respect to its own business model. This aspect has ended up giving rise to more than positive forecasts for its sales, both for this same year and for the next year of 2023, thus showing itself to be practically immune to any disruption that may occur in the macroeconomic field.

Coming to analyze the company’s accounts in detail, Brunello Cucinelli has closed this first half of the year with total sales worth 415.35 million euros. A figure that represents an increase of +32.38 percent compared to the 313.76 million turnover generated during the same period of 2021; as well as +102.47 percent compared to the 205.14 million of 2020, and +42.34 percent compared to the 291.81 million euros of 2019, the last year that came to be completed regardless of the effects of the pandemic.

Continuing with this trend markedly towards the growth of its turnover levels, and contrary to what is being the usual trend of some large fashion groups that are seeing their profitability plummet as a result of the rise in prices and costs, Brunello Cucinelli has completed this first half of 2022 offering a net profit of 50.57 million euros. Amount that represents an increase of +131.44 percent compared to the 21.85 million profit for the same period of 2021, being a figure already very far from the losses of up to -47.65 million in which it incurred in 2020, and as well as +102.28 percent more than with respect to the 25 million benefits that it gathered at the end of the first half of 2019.

“The first half of 2022 has closed with excellent results, both in terms of growth and profits; and thanks to this, we foresee a record year 2022 with revenue growth of around +15 percent”, explained Brunello Cucinelli himself, executive president and creative director of the Italian firm, through a statement. “During the pandemic, companies in our country, thanks to national social protection safety nets and prudent and humanistic business decisions, have generally managed not to lay off their staff, thus preserving the production and marketing of their products,” valued the Italian creative and entrepreneur.

Based on this background, “today, we get the feeling that for certain products, the demand certainly exceeds the supply, which means that we Italians, manufacturers of high quality, have improved in the production of first quality articles and consequently in exports. An aspect for which Cucinelli adds, “there is no doubt that a strong dollar will bring notable advantages over exports, and our sector will benefit from it.”

Heading to 1,000 million turnover, by 2024

On this panorama outlined by the executive president of the Italian house, on in turn the good results collected in this first half of the year, from Brunello Cucinelli they have opened to present the guide on the forecasts they handle for the remainder of the year. An exercise that they estimate to close in line with the high expectations that they had been managing for this 2022, which they plan to complete at “record” levels, with a growth in their turnover levels of around +15 percent. An increase that, if confirmed, would leave the company growing +35 percent above its 2019 pre-pandemic figures, leaving it in line with its strategic objective of reaching a turnover of 1,000 million euros, by the 2024 financial year.

“The excellent results of the first half of 2022, the evolution experienced in recent weeks and the figures for all sales of the Autumn/Winter 2022 collections, which confirm the interest of the fantastic collection of orders that has been closed in these first months of the year, underline the tremendously positive moment and recognition that our brand is going through”, Brunello Cucinelli highlights. In response to which, “we can fully confirm the expectations for a wonderful 2022, a year that we consider to be a record one, with sales growth of around +15 percent”.

Beyond this exercise, “the visibility of the Spring/Summer 2023 collections also contributes to our great positivity for 2023”, after the “magnificent results” of the collection of orders for the men’s collections presented during the Week of Milan Fashion and at Pitti Uomo last June, while “the Women’s and Children’s collections have been presented in recent weeks receiving equally flattering comments and a series of orders that are already yielding results of great value”. Consequently, “we believe that our growth expectations of around +10 percent by 2023 are quite specific”, while the launch of another series of strategic actions, especially “the expected opening of new and exclusive boutiques”, they will leave the company on track to “be able to reach a turnover of around 1,000 million euros in 2024”.