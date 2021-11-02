Bruno Barbieri and his double become a film

Bruno Barbieri, 59 years old and with seven Michelin stars collected in his career

In Bologna, Lucio Dalla has for years used his official double, the painter Vito D’Eri, to be replaced in public events or in concert rehearsals. On the theme of famous people who can be reflected in their double comes a docufilm that sees involved the multi-starred Bolognese chef Bruno Barbieri. “More than 10 years ago – he says – I didn’t imagine that one day I would be imitated, that some people would want to dress like me or have the same pair of glasses, do what Bruno Barbieri does or be Bruno Barbieri. All this on the one hand flatters me, on the other hand it gives me a great responsibility. When I learned that there were my doubles, I smiled at first. But the story of Antonello, told in the film, at a certain point also takes on worrying implications ».





The presentation event Barbieri, who likes to define himself for fun a 007 Daniel Craig lookalike, will present the documentary “Look-alike-The life of others»On the evening of Tuesday 2 November at 9 pm, together with the Sicilian director Salvo Spoto, for some years his personal manager, al Cinema Bellinzona of via Bellinzona 6 / A. The entire proceeds will be used to support the activities of assistance to cancer patients that the Ant brings every day to the homes of 3 thousand people. Barbieri, for years close to the association created in 1978 by the oncologist Franco Pannuti, on the occasion of next Christmas has also launched its own homemade panettone, with part of its sales to Ant. Just as it will be possible to buy some signed copies of his new book from Ant Cook with me! -12 menus to go crazy.

The doubles Sosia was instead born during a trip to Japan and starts from the story of love-hate relationship that Barbieri has for his double, Antonello Rossi, who has chosen to live his life simulating that of the chef. Imitating it in everything, lifestyle, clothing, even home décor and the holiday destination. A film with the contours of a psychological journey with noir hues, with also interviews with impersonators of well-known personalities such as J-Ax, Francesco Gabbani, Freddie Mercury, Monica Bellucci, Jack Nicholson and Tom Cruise. A story about the condition of a double, which one can find oneself living voluntarily, for emulation or admiration, for pure fun or even unconsciously.

Parallel lives «When I read the screenplay – continues Barbieri – I was immediately struck by the psychological portrait that is made of the protagonists and their conditions, which at times are not lived well and drag you into an abyss of no return. They are people who, on the one hand, live star moments, but with a dark side, because then at home they take off their masks and no longer know who they are. I am also proud to be participating for the first time in a film project with an independent production, because this film proves that good ideas are enough to create something extraordinary. On the other hand, to make a good dish you need few ingredients and a pinch of talent. Filming was carried out during the pandemic, with interviews conducted by a troupe on the bone or remotely. «Previously – concludes the chef – I had made a small cameo in a Sergio Castellitto fiction and I was very fascinated by it. I understood that I could explore a new dimension that fascinates me, like all the bets I’ve made in my life. I did not study to be an actor, I am a chef, I did TV, but it is a world that I would like to explore ».